MATT RESNICK
USD 413 has reached its highest active COVID-19 case total for the current school year with 33. Chanute High School has been hit particularly hard, with 19 active student cases. Chanute Elementary checks in with six student and three teacher cases. Royster Middle School has tallied four, and Support Operations Center, 1.
With the post-Thanksgiving increase, the district announced Thursday that it will continue to remain in its Yellow protocol. This denotes that a combination of active cases and close-contact quarantines have affected between 2 and 4.99 percent of USD 413’s total student and staff population.
The latest gating committee report reflects that 19 total cases and 48 close-contact exposes were registered in the district from Dec. 2-8. Of the close-contact exposures, 24 occurred in the home/daycare setting, 13 at breakfast/lunch and 11 in the classroom setting.
“I would say it trends pretty similarly to what we saw last year,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams. “I think it was right around the seven- to 10-day mark that came after each break last year. So we kind of grew to expect it — ‘Hey, we just came back, it’s 10 days later and we know it’s going to spike.’ So no surprises from our perspective.”
Adams said another contributing factor lies with students and their family members not safeguarding against the virus.
“We know that ultimately there are students and family members that are not taking all the precautions at home,” he said. “So we’re just going to be able to control what we can control, which is ultimately in our buildings.”
While he didn’t have the exact figure, Adams noted that the district has been close in recent weeks to eclipsing the 5 percent threshold, which would place USD 413 in a mandatory masking protocol.
“Yeah, I think we were,” he said, after Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
“I can’t give you the exact decimal percent, but it was under 1 percent (from the threshold) if I recall.”
While Adams is concerned, he’s not ready to hit the panic button, and again noted that he fully anticipated the spike.
“We go to colder weather and people start moving more indoors,” he said. “If what we know about the virus is to be true, then generally speaking, the concern should rise of an expected increase. So it would not surprise me if our numbers rose in crescendo with being indoors more often.”
Even with the district’s increasing numbers, they have yet to be listed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as an active COVID-19 cluster. Only two cases are required to fit KDHE’s definition of cluster for a single business or entity.
Due to privacy protocols, however, KDHE will only label an entity as an active cluster if they’ve tallied five or more cases over a 14-day period. CHS, RMS and CES have exceeded that on multiple occasions during the 2021-22 school year.
“The tricky part is that at least five (active) cases have to be connected and show that they contracted the virus within the school,” KDHE Communications Director Matthew Lara told The Tribune when discussing criteria for being listed as a cluster.
The district is currently reporting a total of 124 close-contact quarantines, with 39 of those listed as household contacts.”
“So if those who tested positive got it somewhere outside of the school, like the grocery store or somewhere in the community, then they wouldn’t show up as an outbreak within the school,” Lara said. “They all have to be connected, to show that the transmission is happening there.”
Lara said those determinations are made through either the Neosho County Health Department or KDHE’s contact-tracing process.
“They talk to the people who tested positive and try to figure out where they’ve been and possibly where they got it from,” Lara said. “So in those conversations, if it all ties back to … the school, then that’s where it will be linked to.”
NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr said she was recently informed by the state that there’s a lengthy eight- to 10-day turnaround for their contract-tracing investigations.
“I know we have lots of contact tracers,” Lara said. “So I’m not sure why, or exactly what (Starr) was told for the turnaround (time).”
