The owner of a southeast Kansas funeral home company said he does not expect a bankruptcy reorganization to impact operations or employees.
Countryside Funeral Home, LLC, filed March 16 for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Kansas District Court.
Countryside has locations in Chanute, Howard and Fredonia.
“We are continuing normal business operations and will continue,” owner and funeral director Rick Brock said.
Brock said he filed for protection after the company’s mortgage-holder moved to increase payments by $60,000 per year. Live Oak Bank of Independence is the largest creditor in the filing, with a claim of $3.3 million out of a total of $4.1 million in Countryside debts. The company listed $1.3 million in assets.
Brock said he has two full-time employees and several part-time employees.
In Chanute, Countryside has two locations, Johnson Chapel on north Highland Avenue and the Gibson Chapel on north Forest. However, the Gibson Chapel location will be closed.
“At the beginning of March 2020, the funeral home located at 16 N Forest in Chanute was broken into and vandalized,” Brock said. “After getting estimates for repair, it was then decided that we would not reopen that building due to the amount of damage that occurred.
“We moved everything over to 101 N. Highland and will continue to operate as normal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.