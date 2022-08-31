Process begins anew with number crunching
MATT RESNICK
ERIE – Months of painstaking work on the 2023 budget went by the wayside at Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting with the rejection of the county’s proposed budget.
The meeting opened with a Revenue Neutral Rate budget hearing, after which commissioners were initially intent on approving the proposed budget.
At their July 12 meeting, commissioners selected between two drafts, opting for the one that included employee raises with a mill levy of 49.726 — up from the current levy of 48.222 mills. For purposes of Tuesday’s budget hearing, the RNR was set at 50.329, while the other draft would have set the RNR at 47.649 mills.
Commissioners were so certain that they had reached a final decision on the budget at their July 12 meeting that they canceled a budget work session scheduled for later that week. The final draft included departmental cuts to the health department and county clerk’s office. At the time, 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore noted that it would be in the best interest of the commission to not chase the RNR, indicating that would ease their burden next year.
Taxpayers voice concerns
Two patrons who spoke during the public forum portion of the RNR hearing seemingly single-handedly convinced commissioners to retreat from their previously settled-upon budget.
Chanute resident Amber Johnson requested that commissioners lower the budget to the RNR of 48.222 mills. Johnson, the second to speak, began by citing data derived from the Kansas Policy Institute.
“It showed that over the past 25 years in Neosho County, property taxes have gone up 183 percent during that period, and total inflation for that (period) was at 61 percent,” she said. “So the budget has been growing about three times faster than inflation. Also during that same 25 years, the population of our county has decreased by five percent.”
Johnson told commissioners that she moved to Chanute about five years ago and would like to stay, but the burden on the taxpayer is becoming too great.
“It’s very concerning to see this trend of fewer and fewer people — and more and more money being asked for from the county,” Johnson said. “I just wonder, when does that end? When does that trend turn around? If we’re going to have fewer and fewer people, are you going to keep asking for more money indefinitely? When does it stop? That’s definitely concerning for me.”
Another talking point of Johnson’s was national inflation.
“Americans everywhere are getting slammed at the gas pump, grocery store and with utility bills,” she said. “The City of Chanute (released) a statement last week acknowledging, ‘Hey, there’s not much we can do, but we know it’s bad.’”
Johnson noted that it feels insulting to be asked for more money based on the current state of affairs.
“Honestly, it’s kind of a slap in the face at this point to be asked for more money of any amount,” she said, noting that she and her husband both have well-paying jobs. “We’re feeling the pain, so those that were living paycheck to paycheck before, I can’t even imagine how they’re making it at this point.”
Johnson did not lay total blame at the feet of commissioners.
“The reason we’re in this bind is because of federal spending and federal printing of money,” she said. “The county departments are also having to deal with that, and they’re spending more for everything — and that’s why you’re trying to raise more funds. I just think now, when people are hurting most, is not a good time to ask for more money.”
Johnson concluded by asking that commissioners “dig deeper” to keep the RNR flat.
“You talked about people living from paycheck to paycheck and then you get a $1,000 electric bill,” said 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff. “That’s a house payment for a lot of people.”
“Right?” Johnson said. “We’re not even in the winter months. It’s going to be worse when everybody’s using gas to heat their homes.”
Also speaking was Sumner County resident Glen Burdue, who noted that he owned farmland in Neosho County.
“I’m glad the (RNR) is going down, but of course the appraisal (value) has everything going up,” he said. “I’m wondering where this increase in income to the county will be going — what departments and how this will be allocated?”
“Probably to the General Fund,” Westhoff replied.
“So it will be used as needed then?” Burdue asked.
“Yes,” Westhoff said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen broached the topic of the county’s contingency account.
“We would like to see raises,” she said. “We’re having a real problem with hiring because we’re just not keeping up with manufacturers and companies in the area that are raising their rates (of pay). With the current budget we have, we really can’t hire at a higher rate.”
Klaassen also mentioned rising fuel prices as a concern.
“We feel like we’ll need that money to function next year,” she said.
Burdue’s tone then changed to doom and gloom scenarios.
“I expect this inflation rate to be far, far greater than it is now,” he said. “It will create a great crunch for the county. You’ll probably have to lay off employees (and) we’re all going to be hurting seriously in the future. I don’t believe we’ve seen anything yet.”
Burdue dropped a hypothetical scenario on commissioners, asking that they deeply reflect upon from where future departmental cuts will come. Commissioners, however, have been trying to hire more employees due to woefully understaffed departments.
“If you have to cut employees, what departments can be cut?” Burdue asked.
“That’s a tough one,” Westhoff said.
Following Johnson, Burdue was granted a second turn at the lectern.
“I would just ask that you consider in the future, for people who are on fixed incomes — elderly, handicapped — that their properties not be auctioned off for not being able to pay taxes,” he said.
During a separate portion of the hearing designated for commissioners’ comments, Galemore opened by saying that he was in agreement with Johnson’s request to keep the RNR at 48.222 mills.
“I’ve kind of thought about it all week, and watching how these people are suffering with all the outside bills they’re getting,” he said, adding that rising property valuations have also bitten county citizens. “We have some funds — we should be able to push it down. But I know we’re going to be asked to do more with less, but everyone else here that’s been paying taxes has been doing the same thing.”
Klaassen agreed.
“It’s been a really hard week, just knowing that this was coming up,” she said. “It seems like small numbers until you get your tax statement.”
Klaassen noted that she’s confident commissioners can proceed forward with number-crunching to keep the RNR from increasing.
“I’ll make a motion that we do not accept the RNR published rate of 50.329 and that we set another hearing to get back to the (RNR) of 48.222,” Klaassen said, which was seconded by Galemore and unanimously approved. “We will set a new date and publish a new budget.”
Klaassen later rescinded the motion after County Clerk Heather Elsworth informed commissioners that they were only required to schedule a hearing if the RNR was set to increase.
In order to make the 48.222 RNR a reality, commissioners are now tasked with slashing $192,500 from the county’s originally proposed 2023 budget. Commissioners said they are unsure as to where the cuts will be. The budget they intended to publish was set at approximately $15.5 million for budget authority expenditures and an additional $6.75 million in Ad Valorem tax.
Following the meeting, Klaassen told The Tribune that commissioners had originally planned on adopting the proposed budget, but added that she had some reservations going into the hearing.
“I have struggled with it all week — can we really ask the people for more taxes?” she said, adding that she’s excited about the prospects of a new budget.
See Friday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s meeting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.