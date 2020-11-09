Tribune staff
The Neosho County Clerk’s office has been inundated with calls from upset voters after they have reportedly gone online to look up the status of their votes and election results.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said that registered voters are visiting a website with the primary purpose of tracking advance ballots by mail to make sure they were counted. However, results from the general election last week have not yet been posted.
“The website Voter View was created by ESSVR, LLC,” Elsworth said. “Voter history is posted subsequent to the completion of the county canvass and state canvass.”
This is nothing different than in any other election, according to Elsworth. No official voting results are published until after the votes are audited and canvassed.
The Neosho County canvass is scheduled for this Thursday, November 12, at 9 am. The canvass will take place in the Neosho County canvass room at the Neosho County Courthouse. The State of Kansas canvass will be completed after all Kansas counties have conducted their own canvasses and reported results to the state. Elsworth has not received notice about when that may take place, as each county sets its own timeline for canvassing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.