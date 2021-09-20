GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County commissioners voted at a special meeting Monday evening to support Chanute’s application for cost-share funding to improve the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue. The county commission also approved paying half of the local share on the project.
Neosho County commissioners met with Chanute City Manager Todd Newman, Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer and Mayor Jacob LaRue. Two property owners at the intersection also met with the county commission.
Neosho County Commissioner Nic Galemore said he supports the project.
“We’ve been sitting on this for 10, 11 years,” he said.
Officials said the joint effort showed the city and county working together.
“It’s not always county versus city,” Galemore said.
Newman said the proposal is the same as one presented in April for a previous grant application. Chanute missed getting funding by two points, so the city has increased its local match from a 10 percent contribution to 25 percent of construction on the $780,000 project.
Chanute is also paying for design and inspection, bringing the city’s local contribution to $315,000.
The intersection is outside of the city limits and the roads are county roads Douglas and 200th. Newman said the city can’t put funding into roads it doesn’t own.
“We need your blessing for that to even happen,” he said.
The plans call for adding turn lanes to the existing county right-of-way without acquiring additional land. The plans will also leave an existing gas regulator in place, and the city will add signal lights.
The project will be bid out to contractors and, if the city receives grant funding, work would begin in fall 2022.
District 1 Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked if the city considered annexing the intersection. Newman said he had no desire for annexation.
The intersection is not adjacent to existing city limits and would be beyond the 22-acre cap on forced annexation.
The intersection does not have underground utilities and the project would include curbs and gutters.
“Everybody realizes there a problem at that intersection,” county Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said, adding that because of the river, Chanute can only grow to the south and to the west.
Newman said the city is only interested in the project to improve the intersection, but discussed it as part of a three-phase project for Plummer from 14th to 35th streets. The overall project would cost $9.5 million and the second phase would be north to 14th Street at an estimate of $2.5 million.
The original proposal was only to rebuild the existing intersection for $300,000, but Chanute commissioners added proposals for turn lanes and traffic signals. Newman said at least three previous studies did not justify signals.
The traffic signals add more than $190,000 to the project cost. Newman said he needs to get the application to engineers by 5 pm today, so he does not have time to get Chanute city commission approval to remove the signals from the proposal.
The application must be submitted by Friday.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen, whose district includes the intersection, asked about a proposal to extend Blue Comet Drive to the north. The drive exits the high school complex and goes to the east of the Love’s Country Store & Travel Stop plaza.
City officials said they had not heard about that proposal. Brown said it could be a viable option, but Newman said building a new road might be more expensive than improving Plummer.
Westhoff mentioned projects for the City of Erie and Erie High School and put them at about $200,000 in county funding.
Newman said he does not think he would have full support for the project from the Chanute commission if he did not have cost-share funding, and LaRue agreed.
Newman said the city is looking at $28 to $29 million in capital improvement projects in the coming years, including sewer and water treatment plants and an electric-generation turbine.
