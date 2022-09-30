Size doesn’t matter when 150-pounder takes the field
MATT RESNICK
Trey Dillow may be small in stature, but he makes his presence felt on the field.
“He’s really what you need in (Class) 4A football as far as guys that stick around your program,” said Chanute Blue Comets head football coach Clete Frazell. “He’s a program guy, the type of guy that you need.”
A senior outside linebacker, Dillow rose through the ranks from a “tiny” junior varsity player to become an integral component of the top-flight Blue Comet defense.
“He’s really one of our best players on the field on Friday nights,” Frazell said.
After spending his first two years at the JV level, Dillow became a varsity starter last season, finishing near the top in team tackles.
“A lot of kids get disgruntled their first couple years if they’re not playing varsity, or they’re not willing to put in the work that it takes to get to the point where you’re a good player,” Frazell said. “It just takes time physically for some kids to mature and Trey is that guy; he’s just stuck with it.”
Being undersized is of little concern to Dillow. At 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, he plays on both sides of the ball from start to finish. When not on defense, Dillow is a slot receiver and a member of the field goal unit.
“He never comes off the field,” Frazell said.
As a junior, Dillow weighed in at 132, and because of his stature played safety until the mid-point of his junior campaign.
“Thankfully for us, he’s stuck with the program, because we know kids like him are going to be great,” Frazell said. “We knew Trey was going to be great when he was a freshman once he finally started growing and maturing.”
Scoring a nearly-perfect 34 on the ACT, Dillow was dubbed by Frazell as one of the smartest players on the field.
“He knows what’s going to happen on defense before it happens, because he puts in the time watching film on weekends,” he said. “He’s one of those kids you love to have on your team because he’s like a coach on the field.”
Frazell noted that Dillow’s attention to detail is phenomenal.
“When he gets on the field, his eyes are locked on you. He’s also shaking his head yes or no giving feedback. He not only knows what he’s supposed to do, but he knows what everybody else is supposed to do, and that helps his teammates as well.”
While the linebacker position is where Dillow makes his hay, he’s also a steady contributor as a slot receiver. Against the Pittsburg Purple Dragons in Week 2, Dillow hauled in a key touchdown reception.
“He does everything the right way on offense, gets himself open and makes big plays,” Frazell said.
Most importantly, Frazell considers Dillow to be a team leader. Prior to the start of the season, Dillow was voted by teammates as one of four team captains.
“It’s pretty easy to see why. He’s a leader, always positive, and just says the right things,” Frazell said. “He’s a guy that helps the culture of your program. The kids respect and love him.”
Witnessing Dillow’s maturation on the field has extra meaning for Frazell, who was his PE teacher at Chanute Elementary School and coached him in kids club wrestling.
“He’s a special kid,” Frazell said.
Dillow said his philosophy is to grit it out and outwork the opponent on every play.
“Beat them with your feet, hands and with technique instead of just trying to will your way through them,” Dillow said. “I try to be crafty.”
Dillow noted that being named a team captain is something that he values.
“There was a really good group of seniors to choose from,” he said. “I know that the underclassmen support me as a leader and my ability to use my voice for them. I’m just trying to create a (lasting) culture.”
Dillow is confident that the Blue Comets are equipped to make a deep playoff run. While they’re ranked No. 4 in the Kansas Football Coaches Association poll, they check in as the top-ranked Class 4A public school, as the three teams in front of them are private schools.
“We’re expecting to compete with all of them, every single one,” Dillow said. “The plan is to play lights-out.”
Dillow thoroughly enjoys playing under Frazell and new defensive coordinator Don Epps.
“They’re both phenomenal coaches. It’s a really good experience to be under both of them,” he said. “Coach Epps brings a lot of energy and is really fun to be coached by, and he always has the right intentions to make us the best we can be.”
One of his fondest memories is his first varsity interception during the season-opener of his junior campaign, adding that it was a dizzying experience after coming down with the pick.
Dillow is also a star wrestler. Coming off a third-place finish in his junior season, Dillow has designs on a state championship this season. He credited his older brother Brayden as being his biggest influence. He also hopes to follow in his footsteps, as Brayden capped his prep wrestling career in 2021 with a second consecutive individual state championship.
“What I learned most from him is to have a strong work ethic, and that things might not always go your way, but you can always bounce back and right the wrong,” he said.
Dillow is hopeful to continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level, and may join his brother as a grappler at the University of Central Missouri. He could also follow in the footsteps of his father and go into the medical field.
Going against the grain for this area, Dillow said that he is a diehard Denver Broncos fan.
“I love Denver,” he said. “The rest of my extended family are Chiefs fans, so I think I started liking Denver to make them mad.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.