The Neosho County Counselor said he believes all of the delinquent properties were sold in last week’s sheriff’s tax sale.
County Counselor Seth Jones said the county received approximately $145,000 including fees in the sale of about 90 counts of delinquent taxes on properties.
The sale in the basement of the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie covered properties that qualified for sale as far back as 2014 or before. Properties must have three consecutive years of delinquent taxes to be sold.
Jones said the sheriff’s office did well and he was glad to have its help with the sale. He said he hopes to get the process going soon for the next auction.
