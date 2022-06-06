GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners looked at utilities in their second budget workshop Monday evening, with possible meter increases pending.
The commission reviewed budgets for fiber optic broadband, gas, electricity, water, wastewater and sewer service Monday evening. Commissioners also reviewed the trash service at a previous workshop, but City Manager Todd Newman discussed a proposal Monday to purchase trash trucks.
The next workshop on June 20 will include discussion about fire department, police department and dispatching budgets, and the final workshop on Aug. 1 will review the total planned budget for 2023.
Officials expect revenue of $625,000 for fiber service with a projected 700 customers. Financial Director Cory Kepley said the service now has just under 600 customers, and they expect a 25 percent customer acceptance rate in three neighborhoods where the city plans to expand the utility.
Neighborhoods that already have fiber have a take-rate of more than 25 percent. Three neighborhoods are planned for expansion this year, with two more in the fall of 2023.
Newman said he plans to bring two promotions for discussion at the next regular commission meeting. One would create a small business category for companies with fewer than five employees for $90 per month. The second would offer residential customers a rate of $40 per month for the first six months of a one-year contract. After the first six months, the rate would go to the standard residential rate of $75 per month.
Later in the meeting, Newman said the city already has most of the fiber cable needed for the next expansion. To deal with current supply chain issues, the city had to order more than its current needs. Inflation is likely to impact the electrical and gas utility budgets. Kepley said they tried to budget electricity for the unknown and unexpected. Annual expenses for streetlights, however, are decreasing because of LED lights.
Kepley tried to keep gas utility revenue consistent because he does not know what the weather will do, he said. The 2021 budget was a bad year for comparison because of inflation and the lack of cold weather.
Normally, prices come down in the summer and the city stores natural gas for the winter. Officials said they may wait until late summer this year.
An estimate of $3.5 million in industrial gas sales is optimistic, Kepley said, and based on the 2018 sales.
The average residential gas customer uses six million cubic feet per month for a bill of $32.08. Customers in Coffeyville, Independence or Parsons would pay about $34.91 for the same amount. Chanute includes a fee of $2.10 per mcf and a $10 meter fee.
The city is planning for an increase to $20 for the meter charge, which would raise $490,000 annually, Kepley said. Iola charges $23 per meter. Officials also plan to ask for an increase to $6 for a water meter fee from the current $4.
Sanitation fees are about $23.37 and the average monthly utility bill is $187.
Newman plans to bring information to the June 20 meeting about purchasing two new trash trucks that would require one person instead of a three-person crew. The employees would transfer to other departments, but the reduction within the sanitation department would pay for itself.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said that Chanute may be missing out by not having a recycling program, although that practice is usually not cost-effective. Commissioner Sam Budreau said reducing trash employees could lower a source of worker’s compensation injuries.
Commissioners also got an update on turf installation at the Santa Fe ballpark, which has been delayed by rain. Newman said four candidates will be interviewed next week out of eight applicants for the sports authority position.
