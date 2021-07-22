MATT RESNICK
ERIE – It was a grand day for Mia Pemberton on Thursday, as the Erie High School junior was selected as the 2021 Neosho County Fair Queen.
Despite having previously been tabbed as Youth Fair Princess on multiple occasions, Pemberton said she was stunned when her name was called over the loudspeaker.
“I was honestly kind of shocked,” said Pemberton, a member of Hillcrest 4-H Club. “I knew I raised a lot of money, but I didn’t know if I was going to get it. My heart was racing, so it was a relief when they called my name. It’s what I’ve been aiming for.”
She actually raised around $18,000. Some of the activities utilized by Pemberton to raise the funds included making cinnamon rolls and strategic placement of donation canisters in stores.
“There were some people who just wanted to donate, so they just gave me money,” she said. “They really supported me through this journey. It’s been a great experience, and all the money goes to the 4-H council. It helps to put the fair on, and gives the kids more opportunities to participate.”
Pemberton said her top 4-H achievement has been advancing to the round-robin Showmanship competition each year. She also takes pride in her 4-H leadership responsibilities, assisting up-and-coming 4-H members with any questions they have regarding projects.
“My favorite part of the Youth Fair is working with the kids,” she said. “If somebody needs help, I’m always there.”
Pemberton has also been heavily involved with the community, helping deliver 4-H council activity baskets to area nursing homes.
