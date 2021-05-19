Interim Principal Koester reflects on year that was
MATT RESNICK
With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a gloomy backdrop for the majority of the school year, Chanute High School’s 2021 senior class is finally set to walk the stage Sunday. The outdoor commencement ceremony is slated for 2 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. The football field itself is off-limits to spectators during the ceremony.
Rain is likely for most of the week, but clear skies are forecast for Sunday. If rain does creep into the picture, the ceremony will be delayed, but still held Sunday. If the weather turns severe, the district’s emergency contingency plan is to push back the ceremony until Monday and hold it indoors.
Assistant Superintendent and CHS Interim Principal Matt Koester praised the graduating class for its perseverance in the midst of the global health crisis.
“Losing the last part of (the 2020 school year) hurt a lot of people, in that they didn’t get to take part in a lot of the one-time high school experiences,” he said. “So I think the students persevered all year knowing that they wanted to have the experiences that they missed out on last year.
“In keeping with our (COVID-19) protocols and procedures to keep our schools open and everybody safe, it wasn’t always just smooth sailing. But people stepped up so we could keep kids in school and give them the experiences they deserved.”
Learning experience
Koester said his time as interim principal has been a learning experience. Koester is a veteran of the school district and will transition back to assistant superintendent next school year.
“I’ve really learned a ton,” he said. “My understanding of our educational system as a whole has grown tremendously this year. There’s nobody here that’s learned more than I have this year.”
Koester, however, said he wishes there could have been some semblance of normalcy to the school year.
“We’ve missed traditional things like pep rallies for homecomings,” he said. “So I think what we’ve missed by that is that we’re losing some school pride. We haven’t been able to get everybody together and just kind of have fun, let loose for those high school traditions. It’s been tough without that.”
Koester also acknowledged the obstacles presented by the pandemic.
“I think the students have handled it better than we as adults have most of the time,” he said, but noted that both the students and staff did a phenomenal job. “It’s been easy to fall into the trap of always looking for what’s going wrong. Activities we’ve had this year, whether it be vocal concerts, awards banquets, to actual sporting events — having to always monitor that people are following the rules is something that nobody has looked forward to.
“And I’ve caught myself in the trap of looking for people not following the rules, instead of just enjoying the moment. And I think there were times we had to do that to set a clear expectation. But there are also times I wish I would have backed up and just enjoyed the moment.”
Pupil protection
Koester said the district took major precautions to protect students, and those protocols paved the way for fully-completed seasons for all of the district’s athletic programs, with spring sports nearing their full completion.
“I’m really proud of that,” he said, adding that some doubted the school would be able to complete the fall sports season. “Then we got to the winter sports season, with everybody indoors and we very successfully completed that.”
Koester also lauded students who participated in other extracurricular activities.
“Our kids completed debate leagues virtually this year,” he said, noting it was no easy task to transition from in-person meets to virtual. “We qualified kids for Nationals in debate and won a State championship in chess (virtually). It was an extremely successful year, and we’re going to graduate some extremely talented seniors on Sunday.”
Koester will be one of three speakers at the commencement ceremony, joining class Valedictorian Alyssa Andoyo and Salutatorian Cole Barkman.
“I just feel blessed to be along for the ride,” he said. “And to have people here help me understand how the school works and functions. Hopefully, I’ve imparted a little bit of positive change on the school along the way.”
