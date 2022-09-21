GREG LOWER
The Chanute Community Theatre musical for Artist Alley weekend will be a revival of a production done 39 years ago.
Those who saw it then might try to remember the kind of September.
When looking for props, CCT members discovered a banner from the earlier production of “The Fantasticks,” which will be used in performances at the Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 pm Sept. 23 and 24, and 2 pm Sept. 25.
The Fantasticks earlier performance starred Mary Jo Geiger and Rick Bushnell, who also directed, with music led by Treca Jackson and choreography by Billie Wheatley.
The revival will star Paul Walcher, Steve Dowell, Linzie Lee, Ryan Bearrick, Trevor Adwell, Josiah and Malakai Bates, and Piper and Jewel Fulton.
Cindy Crowl, who is the box office and house manager for this year’s production, had the same role in 1983.
The musical made its debut off-Broadway in 1960 and ran continuously for 42 years. It is based on an 1894 French play, Les Romanesques or The Romancers, by Edmond Roston, who also wrote Cyrano de Bergerac.
The original comedy is a parody of Romeo and Juliet and the title The Fantasticks was used for a 1900 adaptation.
The story involves two neighboring fathers who try to trick their children into falling in love by pretending to feud. The feuding fathers are played by Walcher and Dowell, who in real life are mathematics instructor and Dean of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness, respectively, at Neosho County Community College.
Director David Beck was once part of the cast of an Independence Community College production of The Fantasticks in the 1990s, playing one of the feuding fathers.
The earlier experience taught him not only the basic play, but also its history.
“It’s one of those shows that never leaves your head,” Beck said.
Chanute High School senior Lee, a drama club student who appeared in the 2021 production The Miracle Worker, plays Luisa, the daughter. Bearrick, 30, high school and middle school drama instructor in Coffeyville, plays the son, Matt.
Beck said the casting had more to do with their voices than their ages.
Josiah Bates, a CHS sophomore, and brother Malakai, a junior, also appear as an old actor Henry and his partner Mortimer. Last year, they appeared as Pugsley and Lurch in The Addams Family.
Beck said the youngsters are the best character actors of their age that he has seen, and landed the roles of older characters.
“That was who they wanted to play,” Beck said.
The original comedy, Les Romanesques, was spoken in poetic verse and went against the naturalistic realism of theater in its day, which caused playwright and critic George Bernard Shaw to pan it.
The modern musical is also not traditional and does not use scenery. It was a piece for its time, Beck said.
“It is a lesson in DIY theater,” he said.
Instead, a character called the Mute distributes props and plays the part of a wall between the “feuding” families. The Fulton sisters will tag-team the role of the Mute, which normally is played by one person. Piper is a sophomore and Jewel is in 7th grade. The duel casting was out of necessity, Beck said.
“The Mute is a hard job,” he said, and he did not want to cast one sister and not the other.
