The Fantasticks

The Chanute Community Theatre will perform “The Fantasticks” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which was previously performed in 1983 with the banner shown. In front, from left, Piper Fulton as the Mute, Josiah Bates as Henry, Ryan Bearrick as Matt, Linzie Lee as Larisa, Malakai Bates as Mortimer, Jewel Fulton as the Mute. Above, Steve Dowell as Mr. Bellomy, Trevor Adwell as El Gallo, and Paul Walcher as Mr. Hucklebee.                                                                                                       

 Greg Lower | Tribune

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

