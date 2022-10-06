MATT RESNICK
As of 3:30 pm, approximately 80 individuals had turned out for Neosho County Health Department’s annual drive-through flu clinic. While the clinic was scheduled until 5:30 pm, NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr estimated that the turnout had been lower than anticipated.
“We usually get a hundred or more, so it hasn’t exceeded our expectations,” she said.
“The clinic kind of kicks off our flu season for people.”
Bucking the national trend, Starr noted that overall flu shots administered by NCHD have been on the rise.
“We’ve been busy, so I don’t think our numbers are down,” she said.
Starr added that NCHD is also kept busy by area businesses, who book the department for employer-offered flu shots.
“We might go to four companies in one day,” Starr said, “or one large company.”
Having exhausted their supply of Moderna’s Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, NCHD was only offering the seasonal flu shot. Starr said that a fresh order for the Omicron booster had been placed roughly a month ago.
“We’re just waiting,” she said.
While the clinic has concluded, Starr is hopeful that the upward trajectory of those receiving flu shots will continue.
“We encourage everybody to get their flu shots,” she said, adding that individuals are likely to be more susceptible to the flu around the late winter months.
“We also encourage people to wash their hands frequently, stay home when they’re sick, and stay hydrated.”
