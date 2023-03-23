Chanute and the Wrights

Octave Chanute, left, at Kitty Hawk, N.C. From the book, “The Wright Brothers; How They Invented the Airplane” by Russell Freedman.

Octave Chanute, the namesake of our city, had a connection to the famous Wright brothers credited with inventing, building and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane in 1903.

Bill Nicks, Lenexa, historian and re-enactor of Chanute and others including James Naismith, provided glimpses of the interactions of engineer Chanute and the Wrights.

