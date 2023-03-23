Octave Chanute, the namesake of our city, had a connection to the famous Wright brothers credited with inventing, building and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane in 1903.
Bill Nicks, Lenexa, historian and re-enactor of Chanute and others including James Naismith, provided glimpses of the interactions of engineer Chanute and the Wrights.
• On May 30, 1899, Wilbur Wright wrote to the Smithsonian Institution asking for information on flight. He wrote, “I wish to obtain such papers as the Smithsonian Institution has published on this subject, and if possible a list of other works in print.”
• God bless Assistant Secretary of the Smithsonian Richard Rathburn, who replied on June 22, 1899, with a list of flight works. Included in the list was Chanute’s 1894 book, “Progress in Flying Machines.”
• A year later on May 13, 1900, Wilbur wrote to Chanute asking for additional information and advice. Chanute responded in a letter four days later on May 17 and thus began a 10-year relationship. The first 400 pages of “The Papers of Orville and Wilbur Wright, Volume I” is full of letters, telegrams and references to Chanute. The Wright/Chanute relationship was so close that when the Wrights finally flew on December 17, 1903, and Orville telegraphed their family of success, the Wrights’ sister, Katherine, telegraphed Chanute that same night, December 17, relaying the good news.
• In 1901, Chanute and Katherine Wright were key players in convincing Orville and Wilbur not to give up their quest. The soaring experiments of 1901 failed to produce the results they expected – so discouraged that they were ready to give up. Wilbur later said that he muttered to Orville “man will not fly for 50 years.” Chanute sensed that discouragement, and as president of the Western Society of Engineers, invited Wilbur to speak to the society. Wilbur was reluctant, but Katherine insisted and so he traveled to Chicago for the presentation.
After dining with Chanute, he delivered the address and was re-energized by the comments from the gathered engineers. That refocus led to the Wrights’ wind-tunnel experiments from which the 1902 glider was built and it performed as expected. That led to the Patent request (on the control system) in the spring of 1903.
• When Chanute passed away in late 1910, Wilbur attended his funeral in Chicago. After Chicago, Wilbur wrote of Chanute, “His books and correspondence have inspired and encouraged others to action, especially in France and America, to such an extent that I think no one of the older workers can justly claim to have influenced progress in the art more powerfully than he.”
• Octave Chanute was so closely associated with the Wrights that he is depicted with them in the “Frieze of American History” in the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
