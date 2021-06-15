MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – Humboldt’s city council breezed through a light agenda at its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
Among the items on the docket was the approval of an ordinance to change the start times of regular monthly meetings from 7 pm to 6 pm. City Administrator Cole Herder said it’s the first time in “decades” the start time has changed.
“That was probably the most official thing we did,” Herder said.
The council also approved the drafting of an ordinance to allow the start time of Sunday liquor sales to be moved up from noon to 9 am. The bill is part of new legislation (Kansas HB 2137).
The process will be initiated by Humboldt City Attorney Fred Works. Herder said a local liquor and convenience store had made recent inquiries into the time switch.
“The old legislation allowed liquor sales to begin at noon on Sunday,” Herder said, “and we had to have an ordinance that specified that for Humboldt. So, we have to have a special ordinance to change it from noon to 9 am.
“Part of the argument is that people are driving to football games (on Sunday) that start at noon, or want to watch them on TV. And I guess they didn’t plan ahead, or wanted to stop on the way to pick up their alcohol prior to the game. And another argument is that if it’s available in other towns, people in Humboldt will go to other towns to buy their alcohol.”
Approval of the ordinance is not expected to take place until July’s regular monthly meeting.
“With high-profile issues like this, it makes sense to let them air out to the public for a month, until the next meeting,” Herder said, adding that there’s a protest period where a petition to the ordinance can be submitted.
In other agenda items, the council:
• Allowed the north half of Bridge Street between 7th and 8th to be blocked for an auction June 19-26.
• Approved request from A Bolder Humboldt to use the Square and block off streets around the Square for “Water Wars” from 9 am to 5 pm Aug. 14.
• Discussed extending the city’s sanitation agreement with JKS Sanitation. No action was taken.
The council’s next regular monthly meeting is slated for Aug. 9 at 6 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.