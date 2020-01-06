GREG LOWER
Chanute officials dealt with a water emergency over the weekend in the aftermath of a fire in Iola Wednesday.
The Chanute city commission met in an emergency meeting at noon Sunday and declared a water warning after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified officials about contamination to the city’s water supply at the Neosho River.
The warning was lifted Monday morning and by noon the city’s water towers were 80 percent refilled.
The quality of Chanute’s tap water was never an issue from the contamination, and City Manager Jeff Cantrell said the incident will likely renew discussion about an alternative water source.
KDHE gave Chanute clearance minutes after the warning was approved, but the city would have faced problems if a line break or structure fire happened late Sunday.
After the meeting Sunday, Commissioner Phil Chaney posted about the situation on his Facebook page, noting that drinking bottled water was encouraged. However, Cantrell said Monday that that was never a recommendation from KDHE to the city and he is sure that caused people to have unnecessary concerns.
The situation began Wednesday with a fire at a Midwest Fertilizer facility in Iola. The fire melted the tops of 350- to 400-gallon plastic totes containing herbicide. Firefighters at the scene constructed ditch-checks to limit runoff from water that was used to fight the fire, but officials were concerned some herbicide may have flowed into a creek draining into the Neosho River.
Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder said officials thought the plume of chemicals from the runoff would pass the city’s intakes Wednesday evening.
“Thursday, we thought we’d be good to go,” he said.
Officials in Humboldt and Chanute closed water intakes at the river to rely on stored reserves. Cantrell said Chanute received an all-clear from KDHE Friday after five to six hours.
KDHE sent a second notice Saturday afternoon that high concentrations had been detected during subsequent testing. By that time, Chanute’s towers had not been recharged and were at 30 percent capacity. Cantrell issued a water conservation advisory for Chanute citizens so water in the towers would not run out.
Herder said he received word that samples taken Friday had elevated levels of the herbicide. He said the limit is an average of three parts per billion for samples taken over a year, and the Friday samples were half of the limit.
Cantrell said river water always has traces of herbicide from runoff in an agricultural area, but reports of higher concentration brought concern.
Cantrell said Chanute had multiple calls going in and out during a four to five hour period because of the second notice, including with Humboldt and Allen County. He said having the occurrence over the weekend contributed to communication problems and some KDHE officials were unaware of the local situation.
But the weekend also helped ease water use because manufacturers were closed. Cantrell said Orizon Aerostructures and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center were notified and helped with conservation.
He also said KDHE plans to step up its lab time for testing.
Herder said he received word Sunday afternoon that samples taken Saturday were okay. Samples taken Sunday were also acceptable.
He added that some information for Chanute was different because the cities are eight to ten miles apart, reservoir water releases took time to get downriver and the cities use different treatment processes.
Cantrell also noted that the city’s CodeRED Emergency Notification system was not used in this case because the water already in the distribution system was not contaminated.
