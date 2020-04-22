ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School is doing everything it can to answer questions that parent and other members of the public may have in a time of uncertainty. With schools closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and students learning at home through various online mechanisms, what “school” means has changed significantly in almost every way.
To help answer those questions, CHS Principal Brian Campbell, with the help of district administrators, organized virtual question-and-answer interviews for each USD 413 building. The interviews will start with Chanute High School from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm today. The next virtual sessions will be Chanute Elementary School on Monday and Royster Middle School on Tuesday, also both 5:30-6:15 pm.
The same schedule for each school will likely reoccur weekly through the end of the year. Zoom will be the platform of choice for each session, granting access for 300 people from the community.
“Hopefully, we’re going to continue this for the rest of the year. That way if parents have any questions, we can also fill them in on stuff like the awards ceremony coming up on (May) 5th and where we are at so far with graduation. Just all those little questions they keep on asking,” Campbell said.
Other questions from the community have been pertaining to technical difficulties with computers and Google Classroom training, among other issues.
These kinds of question marks were first brought up from emails and phone calls sent to principals, teachers and counselors over the last several weeks. Assistant Superintendents Tracy Maring and Matt Koester along with Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams sent out surveys to parents in the community to get feedback on what needs to be done better. The information relayed back included several questions that needed to be addressed district-wide.
Questions sent out by USD 413 included “How do you feel it’s going?” and “Is there any way the district can help you?” among other questions.
“We started to look at it as an admin team at some of those responses, and we just decided that these are probably best answered through videos so they can listen to us discuss instead of trying to do it through an email,” Campbell said. “And you are getting a lot of the same questions. I constantly get questions about graduation. So instead of me sending out 35 emails, I can just answer it on there if the parents are on.”
Although there is a good chance these Zoom question-and-answer sessions will last through the year, the number of parents on the Zoom meeting will dictate whether the sessions are needed until the end of the school year.
Answering questions on CHS’ first meeting will be Communities in Schools Site Coordinator Sarah Stockebrand, who will address inquiries about basic needs not being met. Stockebrand is normally heavily involved in feeding the students, giving clothing and backpacks to students, and taking students to doctors’ appointments.
CHS Guidance Counselors Jessie Fewins and Andrew Stout will address the mental health needs of the community in the session as well.
“There are still some people in the community that are really struggling with not being in school, struggling with having to stay at their house,” Campbell noted. “I want at least two people on there that they can contact and get a hold of. They can answer some basic questions and guide them in the right direction so they can seek the help that they truly need.”
Campbell said the district will send a notification to parents through SwiftReach in the morning for today’s meeting, which included a Zoom link that will lead straight to the question-and-answer session. Assistant Principal Zack Murry posted the link to the USD 413 District Office Facebook page, too.
“We will answer any questions that are reasonable, but we will answer those questions,” Campbell said. “If we can’t answer it, we’ll at least direct to people who can. If there is a question that Dr. Adams needs to answer, then we’ll let them know and we can forward that question to him. He’ll answer it within a day or two. I just want people to come and be a part of it. I want to hear their voice and any concerns that they have. Hopefully I can alleviate some of those.”
