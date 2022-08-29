An Iola man appeared in court Monday for a first appearance on charges of rape in Neosho County.
Lyle L. Hennen, 21, will next appear in court Sept. 6 on a felony charge of rape, two felony counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order issued in Wilson County.
The rape allegedly took place Aug. 6, the same date as the counts accusing Hennen of stalking the rape victim. Hennen faces of minimum of 147 months up to 653 months in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.
The case was filed Wednesday, Aug. 24. Hennen was arrested Aug. 22 by the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and he remains in the Neosho County jail with a $350,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.