An in-person preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 pm Aug. 10, and bond was set at $5 million. In the event that she is released on bond, the judge ordered electronic monitoring/house arrest and pretrial supervision.
Fox remains in the Neosho County jail and on detainers from the US Marshal and from Shawnee County.
Besides the murder count, Fox faces a felony charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor criminal discharge of a firearm from the July 25 shooting.
She faces two felony counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, a count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling for a July 6 shooting.
The charges from Shawnee County include aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, intimidation of a witness and criminal threat.
Fox was arrested Aug. 1 in Allen County on the warrant, and today’s hearing was to formally announce the charges to her.
