GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT — A Humboldt Elementary teacher is one of 16 new elementary educators recognized by this year’s Kansas Horizon Award.
Fifth-grade teacher Hannah Lucas is one of a total of 32 recipients announced this year by the Kansas State Department of Education. Four elementary and four secondary teachers are named from each of the state’s Congressional districts.
Lucas was surprised, speechless and humbled to win, she said.
“I was pretty shell-shocked,” she said.
Recipients must have completed one year of teaching and must be nominated. Humboldt staff and the elementary principal nominated Lucas, and parents provided letters of recommendation.
Lucas was told at the beginning of this school year that she was nominated, and Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson notified recipients on Jan. 3.
Lucas grew up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School. She earned a degree in business from Pittsburg State University, but after having a family, decided to take a new career direction.
“My passion definitely lies within kids,” she said.
She received an education degree from Fort Hays State University and started at Humboldt in 2021.
Lucas received a glass plaque as a nominee and will be recognized Feb. 17 in Topeka at the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) state education conference. She said the most honorable thing will be to become part of the KEEN excellence team.
“It’ll be really nice to have that network and to learn from other wonderful teachers,” Lucas said.
Her husband, Kyle, works at the US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and they have a daughter in second grade, a daughter in kindergarten, and a two-year-old son.
Other recipients in Region 2 of the awards represent the Early Learning Center in Coffeyville, Quail Run Elementary in Lawrence, Berryton Elementary in Shawnee, French Middle School in Topeka, and Neodesha, Seaman and Lansing high schools.
