NANCY BROOKS
Special to the Tribune
It is hard to believe that in a lifetime one would witness the Great Depression, severe dust storms, serve in a war far from home and live to 100 years. This is the life that Marion E. Wright has experienced.
The centenarian will serve as Grand Marshal in the Chanute Veterans Day parade Thursday, scheduled for 11 am downtown.
Marion was boarn, June 21, 1921, at home in Parsons. The family later moved to a farm near Stark. His formative years were quite spartan by today’s standards, lacking electricity and indoor plumbing. He and his siblings walked to and from school until his father purchased a 1929 Ford Coupe when they were in high school.
Marion graduated from Stark High School in May 1940. After graduation, he worked at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant until being drafted in 1942, just after his 21st birthday. Another small town boy from the Greatest Generation was swept off by the tides of war to places and experiences he had never dreamed of having.
After basic training in in Camp Roberts, Calif., Marion was stationed at Sioux City Army Air Base near Sioux City, Iowa, as part of the military police corps. At that time, Sioux City was headquarters for the 15th Operational Training Wing. This field was used for the final training phases for pilots of the B-17 Flying Fortress before they left the country.
It was in Sioux City that he met the famed actor and Army Air Corps aviator Jimmy Stewart coming through the guard gate. Captain Stewart was there for final training before leaving for England.
While stationed at Sioux City, he met and married a Sioux City girl, Marcella Durigan. After their marriage, his orders took him to Camp Maxey near Paris, Texas. Marion sent his young wife home to Kansas to live with his parents. He left Camp Maxey in February 1945 for Europe, sailing out of New York on a small boat to Liverpool, England.
He joined the Seventh United States Army already engaged in combat in southern Germany. His division pushed its way towards Berlin, encountering heavy fire in the cities of Nuremberg and Erlangen. He saw first-hand the destruction left in the wake of war, often having to use bombed-out and abandoned homes for cover and respite from the fighting. They were 88 miles from Berlin when the German High Command surrendered on Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on May 8, 1945. He always appreciated that President Truman was willing to take strong action to end the war to prevent additional loss of lives.
In July 1945, his trip home was much nicer than his trip over. He and thousands of other soldiers sailed back on the Queen Mary. Due to his status as a military policeman, he was sent to Camp Florence near Phoenix to guard POWs from Italy and Germany until they were repatriated back to their home country.
On December 14, 1945, Technical Corporal Wright was finally discharged and heading back to his home in Kansas. Marion was happy to return to his farming and his family. He was one of many that would not have chosen to fight against his fellow man, but when called upon to do so against tyranny, he gladly did so.
Another of his highlights as a veteran was taking part of an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He said he still remembers standing on the steps of the Capitol Building and feeling immense emotions. For a man born into the simple life of a farm community in the 1920s to the high-tech world of today, it has to have felt like quite a journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.