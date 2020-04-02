COLLEEN WILLIAMSON
Parsons Sun
PARSONS – A 29-year-old Parsons woman is in the Labette County Jail in Oswego following a vehicle/pedestrian, hit-and-run accident Wednesday night that claimed the life of her boyfriend, William Alex Treiber, 29, St. Paul.
Tiffany N. Jakee was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, said Kansas Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rick Wingate. A third count was failing to stop at the scene of the accident resulting in death. Jakee and Treiber were in a relationship, according to their social media pages.
According to the KHP crash log report, the accident occurred at 9:17 pm Wednesday on US-59 (North 16th Street) about four-tenths of a mile south of US-400.
Jakee was reportedly driving southbound on US-59 just south of Parsons’ new convention center south of Holiday Inn Express. She passed another southbound vehicle in a no passing zone crossing the center line, then drove partially off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder and struck Treiber, who was walking southbound on the northbound shoulder. Treiber was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jakee kept driving southbound and law enforcement stopped her 2007 Ford Mustang on US-59 just south of 25000 Road, where she was arrested by Parsons Police Department.
KHP investigated the accident.
“This is still being investigated,” Wingate said. “I want to emphasize these charges can possibly change at the discretion of the prosecuting attorney and as the investigation continues. These are just charges on the booking sheet as of (Wednesday) night.”
