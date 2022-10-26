GREG LOWER
ERIE – A Neosho County Commissioner asked to terminate the employment of the Road and Bridge Director, who accused the commissioner of using a county employee to hand out campaign materials.
The motion by 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff to fire Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown failed for lack of a second at Tuesday’s biweekly commission meeting.
Conflict has long simmered between Brown and Westhoff. Brown has been the road and bridge director for about six years. Westhoff has been a commissioner during that entire time and is running for re-election next month.
Westhoff’s district covers a majority of the county roads. Earlier in the meeting, Westhoff requested an executive session be added to the agenda to discuss non-elected personnel.
After his report at each meeting, Brown usually takes questions, comments and requests from commissioners. Brown reported Tuesday on equipment and material needs and items he would like to bid on. Afterwards, Westhoff told Brown about a complaint he received from a resident about chip-and-seal work county crews did in St. Paul.
The complaint was that there was too much rock and it had left rows of loose rock along the edge of the street. Loose rock is common in chip-and-seal work, Brown said, and the streets were wider so the loose rock came from a larger area.
Brown asked if the complaint came from a St. Paul city council member. Westhoff said the complainant, who he met at a football game, was a taxpayer but not a council member. The loose rock had turned the chip-and-seal street into a gravel road, the resident reportedly said.
Brown asked if the executive session would discuss the road and bridge department and said it should be handled in open session.
“Let’s just get it out in the open,” Brown said, adding that Westhoff has abused executive sessions and treated him unfairly.
Westhoff then made the motion to terminate Brown.
After the motion died, Brown said Westhoff had given business cards for his re-election to the employee operating the county landfill. Westhoff told the employee to pass out the cards to those using the landfill, Brown said.
Westhoff denied the accusation, saying that he wanted the employee to give out the cards to friends on his own time.
County Clerk and Election Officer Heather Elsworth said the action was not against the law, but she wanted the cards removed.
Brown, who held one of the cards up in front of a livestreaming camera, said he already removed them.
The confrontation and Brown’s report came about three hours into the meeting.
Before the confrontation, also during his report, the commission received a bid to purchase scrap metal from the landfill. The bid arrived after the meeting started and was unsealed, so the commission will repeat the bid process.
Following the confrontation in open meeting, the commission went into a closed session to discuss personnel with Elsworth, Westhoff and Brown. Afterwards, the board voted to allow Brown hire an employee.
The situation between Brown and Westhoff was not the only conflict at the meeting. Earlier, Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr raised issues with Elsworth about the planned county employee Wellness Fair and health department pay increases. At times, Elsworth and Starr interrupted or talked over each other.
The health fair was held Wednesday morning in the courthouse basement in Erie. Booths were set up from healthcare providers, and employees received flu shots, blood draws and other screenings. The event also included breakfast, and commissioners asked about the involvement of the Chanute-based county attorney and health department employees.
Event organizers did not involve the health department, so it wasn’t needed or wanted, Starr said. Elsworth described the limited days available to schedule the event without conflict.
Starr later brought up that pay increases given to three health department employees were not included in the latest pay cycle.
The delay came from waiting on a grant application, Commissioner Nic Galemore said. The health department would provide information, Starr said, but would not share the application that contained personal information and went to the state.
