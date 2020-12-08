GREG LOWER
ERIE – Issues about pandemic relief funds, air conditioning, payment in lieu of taxes and a mill levy error are tangling relations between the Neosho County Commission and the Erie USD 101 Board of Education.
Erie Superintendent Troy Damman told school board members at Monday evening’s meeting that the county commission on Thursday rescinded $50,500 for the district in Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funding for COVID-19 relief.
The vote Thursday followed a letter relayed by the school board’s law firm on Nov. 30 from County Attorney Linus Thuston, which tied a budget mistake to a $200,000 grant the school district received from the county in May. The letter was included in board members’ agenda packets.
The county commission had discussed the $200,000 funding as part of its consideration of COVID-19 relief to five school districts. Its vote to rescind Erie’s funding came after a series of executive sessions and just before the 4 1/2-hour meeting adjourned.
The issue goes back to the last part of 2019 when the counties and cities prepared their budgets for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, and school districts prepared budgets for July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Tax statements were sent out at the end of 2019 to fund the coming year.
At that time, the USD 101 budget included four mills for capital outlay, instead of the correct eight mills. Thuston’s letter stated the district’s published public hearing results confirmed there was an error and the County Clerk notified the school district on Oct. 25, 2019 that Capital Outlay was four mills. Damman said Monday evening that someone at the courthouse changed the amount, and as a result the district missed out on $20,000 to $30,000 because of the lower Capital Outlay levy.
At the May 21 county commission meeting, Damman requested assistance with a problem with the high school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that would require $161,000 to fix. Damman reported Tuesday afternoon that the repair portion of the project had been completed, although some maintenance issues remain.
The funding also was intended for lighting upgrades, curriculum updates and security doors at Galesburg.
Damman said Monday he felt he was asking for $300,000 at the May meeting. He also said the funding was intended to make up for the lost 4 mills.
In his letter, Thuston wrote that the $200,000 is $75,000 more than the missing mills.
During Monday’s meeting, the Erie board approved $21,800 for digital media and textbooks for kindergarten through fifth grade math and $8,900 for K-1 reading, but tabled lighting upgrades.
The $200,000 in funding comes from payments the Neosho Ridge Wind project
will make in lieu of property taxes during its first 10 years of operation. The COVID-19 relief funding county commissioners turned down for Erie must be applied to pandemic-related expenses, and Damman said the $200,000 should go to the items for which it was earmarked.
“We’re spending that money three times over,” he said. “We’ve more than spent that money.”
The district has lost “$8,000-ish” in revenue from sports and costs are focused on cleaning supplies and technology. Damman said a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer would not go far when spread among the schools, and would cost $80,000 to $90,000.
He said the Erie school district has received $131,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding through the Kansas state department, and applied to the Federal Emergency Management Administration, but did not receive anything.
Damman said the Chanute school district was allocated $179,000, while St. Paul USD 505 and St. Patrick Catholic School in Chanute each received $35,000.
“101 did not receive any money,” he said.
Thayer school, which is part of the Cherryvale school district in Montgomery County, did not receive Neosho County funds.
In other business, the board voted to change its plan for returning to school from quarantine to reflect measures adopted by the county health department. The discussion included sports attendance pending Tuesday’s decision from KSHSAA.
Under Erie’s policy, people who do not comply with facemask requirements will be asked to leave and no drinks or snacks will be permitted at games. Spectators will be limited to two parents or guardians per player.
Board members also saw a demonstration of “smart boards” used in the elementary school. The school has seven, with a goal to purchase two more.
Board members voted to discontinue flood insurance on the bus barn 6-1, with board member Mark McGuire abstaining.
The board voted to extend Damman’s contract to June 2023 6-1, with McGuire opposed.
