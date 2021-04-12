MATT RESNICK
It’s been a whirlwind 14-year tenure for Royster Middle School vocal director Lance Burnett. Burnett fostered his love for music while in high school in Japan, where his dad was stationed in the Navy and he was able to spend ample time with the band.
“The Japanese culture is honorable and centered around respect,” Burnett told The Tribune. “I try and treat people with that respect, and be honorable and trustworthy. And that fuels what I do in the classroom, as far as how I treat students. I never demean or yell at my students. I always treat them with respect. It’s not always reciprocated, and I don’t blame them for that. But I always try to give them a positive example as a role model that they can hopefully look back on.”
The culturally diverse Burnett has also spent time in the Philippines, Guam, Italy and Japan. Additionally, he and his wife, Mendy, spent four years teaching at Vienna (Austria) Christian Academy.
“Every culture is different and unique,” he said. “I carry those experiences with me everywhere I go, and kind of look at things a little differently. Even Chanute has its own cultural idiosyncrasies.”
A graduate of Missouri Southern State College (now University), Burnett said music education was his singular focus. A Jazz Trumpet major, Burnett also leads the First Baptist Church band. Additionally, during the early part of his teaching career, Burnett said former longtime local choir instructor Russ Vallier was one of his mentors.
“I didn’t have a secondary option,” he said. “I knew right away I was going to go into music education. I really enjoy teaching in the classroom. I love singing and playing instruments. Music does something different to your brain, and that’s why I like it.”
Burnett interviewed for the Royster position while in Vienna.
“It’s a good position,” he said. “Chanute’s a really good school district for the Fine Arts.
Burnett has built a top-notch music program at Royster. He oversees Vocal Plus, an audition choir, boys and girls ensembles, select choir and a sixth-grade choir. Burnett said it’s advantageous to split up the boys and girls choirs, primarily because of the voice maturation process.
“They can really focus on developing their voices without them having to worry about embarrassing themselves,” Burnett said of the boys in particular. “And with the girls, we can really focus on music that’s interesting to them.”
Royster’s Vocal Plus choir is slated to perform “Matilda the Musical” April 30 and May 1 at Memorial Auditorium. Burnett said the audition group is used as an introductory course and performs a musical once every two years.
“So when they get to high school they can more easily determine whether they want to try out for (Select Ensemble),” he said. “At the middle school-aged level, you’re trying to figure out what you like and don’t like. They got the music part down. And so now I get to show them a little of the acting, choreography and staging. It gives them a little bit of a taste.”
Burnett said some of his fondest memories include seeing his students exhibiting perfect timing on vocals during live shows.
“It gave me goosebumps and made me cry,” he said. “It just made me cry right there on stage, while I’m trying to direct these kids. It’s just too much emotion.”
Burnett said the crowning achievement of his teaching career occurred two years ago when Royster’s Vocal Plus ensemble was selected to sing at the high-profile Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) Conference in Wichita. A former student of Burnett’s composed the piece they performed.
“It was a huge honor to be selected for that,” he said.
Burnett’s favorite musicians include Michael Bublé, Harry Connick Jr., and the vocal group Straight No Chaser. Burnett also has a love for musicals, noting that he has watchwed Hamilton many times.
RMS tennis
Burnett and his wife, Mendy, also laid the groundwork for Royster’s freshly-minted tennis program. They began a tennis club four years ago, with the boys and girls tennis programs receiving the green light from the district last spring.
“It’s very exciting because I feel like tennis is a lifelong sport,” Burnett said. “It’s something these kids can learn and play into adulthood and even their retirement years. And not only that, it’s exciting to be able to lay the foundation and the groundwork that will then support the high school tennis program as well.”
Mendy is the head coach and Lance the assistant. Mendy was a three-time State champion on the tennis courts while at Labette County High School, and went on to play at Missouri Southern. She is currently a music teacher at Chanute Elementary School.
“Almost all the kids she’s coaching in tennis, she also had in elementary school,” Burnett said. “So there’s an established relationship. She’s having a good time and teaching the basics. I think they’re doing great. They’re making progress, gaining confidence.”
Composed of 10 seventh-graders and a pair of eighth-graders, the boys team competed in its first tournament two weeks ago. Competition this season consists of Pittsburg, Parsons and Independence.
“They all have fairly well-established programs,” he said. “So it’s good to get our school in the mix with that. It gets those kids plenty of experience. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have any until their freshman year. I think in the next three to four years, the Chanute High School tennis program is really going to take off.”
Lance and Mendy have three children: Ethan, 14; Leah, 11; and Hadassah, 10.
