GREG LOWER
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Neosho County has more than doubled in less than a week, the Neosho County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report listed 152 active cases, up from 66 reported last Thursday. This brings the total cases since the pandemic started to 436, with 284 people recovered.
“It’s a combination of everything,” Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said.
She said naming businesses as a source would not be productive, and did not list an event or specific location as a cause of the increase.
“It was probably a large variety of everything,” she said.
Starr urged people to be diligent about wearing face masks, getting tested and staying home if they feel sick.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman announced Tuesday afternoon that city offices will remain closed until further notice. Offices were already scheduled to close for Veterans Day observances and will be closed starting Thursday due to the pandemic.
Citizens will be able to pay utility bills online at Chanute.org, over the phone at 431-5200, or at drop box locations including in front of the Memorial Building, the south side of the Memorial Building parking lot, Bank of Commerce and Community National Bank.
People with questions or concerns can contact city staff at 431-5200 at the Memorial Building or 431-5250 at the City Complex.
City commission meetings will also be closed to the public unless citizens are on the agenda. Meetings will still be available by Facebook and the city’s government channel on Sparklight. Citizens can also participate by Zoom for public comments.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported 2,995 negative tests in Neosho County.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department reported Monday that Allen County had 74 active cases, an increase of 13 since Thursday, while Bourbon County had 40 and Woodson County one.
In a statement posted Monday, Erie-Galesburg school district Superintendent Troy Damman said school buildings would remain open, although there will be a regularly-scheduled fully-remote day Friday. The district has one high school staff member and three high school students who are confirmed COVID-19 cases, with four staff members and 39 students currently in quarantine. Fredonia schools announced last week they would close due to high numbers there. The Grain Bin restaurant in downtown Chanute has also reportedly closed until further notice as a result of the outbreak.
