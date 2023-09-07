The graduation ceremony for the Chanute High School Class of 2024 will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024.
The USD 413 Board of Education approved moving the commencement ceremony from Sunday, May 19, to that Saturday at Wednesday’s board meeting at Chanute Elementary School.
Interim Superintendent Matt Koester said the board approved this change for multiple reasons, such as allowing for families to celebrate all weekend as opposed to just the day of Sunday.
“It pushed some graduation celebrations quite late in the evening,” he said.
In addition, he said, Sundays are typically busy days with activities, so the school district felt moving it to Saturday would alleviate that.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
—Heard from Koester about school safety. He pointed to recent shootings at high school football games in Oklahoma and Louisiana. He said the district recognizes that things like this are happening, but the administration takes it seriously and has made sure protocols are in place. “We want to be as prepared as possible,” he said. The Associated Press reported a 15-year-old boy was arrested in August in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Spencer, Oklahoma, which is a suburb of Oklahoma City. In Port Allen, Louisiana, a 16-year-old student was killed and a woman’s arm was injured at a football game, AP reported on Sept. 2.
—Held revenue neutral rate and budget hearings for the 2023-2024 school budget. No one from the public spoke at either hearing. Koester said nothing had changed with the budget since August. The budget lists a 0.3 mill drop, from 56.981 mills to 56.686 mills.
—Hosted a meal for new USD 413 staff and administrators. The FCCLA group at the high school served the meal. “It’s just nice to get together and welcome the new staff to our district and show our appreciation for them coming to work for us,” Koester said.
