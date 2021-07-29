MATT RESNICK
The remaining days of the Maring Aquatic Center season are quickly dwindling, as it will soon close for the summer. Manager Monica Colborn, however, has been pleased with the overall turnout.
"It's been a good summer," Colborn told The Tribune on Thursday, as the pool has been open since Memorial Day weekend and is slated to close Aug. 8. "We started off with the weather not being very cooperative."
Colborn said the water and air temps were both around 67 degrees in late May, with roughly 30 people turning out for opening day. Temperatures on Thursday soared into triple digits, with 250 people in attendance at the pool throughout the day.
"Being that it's 4 pm and we've had that many through the door is pretty impressive," Colborn said, as the pool had only been open three hours to that point.
The area has been under an excessive heat advisory for most of the week, and Colborn said her crew of a dozen lifeguards and staff have been taking extra precautions as far as staying hydrated throughout the day. Beverages are also available to patrons at the concessions stand.
"When we have high heat like this, our attendance increases and we make sure that everybody stays safe," Colborn said.
Composed primarily of high school students, Colborn lauded her staff.
"I have a great staff this year — they're dedicated," she said. "The lifeguards' focus is safety and they take their job very seriously. Our front desk and concession staff are all great. Last summer was a little harder to recruit with COVID, but we were able to get into the schools this year."
Colborn has held the position of Maring Aquatic Center manager for three years, having previously relocated to Chanute from the western Kansas town of Holcomb.
Her credentials include instructor-trainer for water safety and lifeguarding with American Red Cross.
"I love it," she said. "My entire career has been aquatics and recreation. I love being around the water and grew up a pool rat. Teaching the littles how to learn how to swim has been amazing. I take great joy in that."
Colborn and husband, Dustin, have teenage son, Easton.
