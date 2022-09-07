GREG LOWER
A $306,375 grant for a bicycle trail between Chanute and Fredonia is one of the largest Chanute has received in recent years, the Chanute Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism director said.
Chamber Director Jane Brophy, who oversees the city’s tourism committee, announced the grant for the Western Sky Trail at Wednesday’s tourism committee meeting. The grant tops $300,000 the Chanute Regional Development Authority received for housing, and Brophy mentioned other great grants.
“We’ll take it all,” she said.
The South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad deeded the 19-mile corridor to the Sunflower Rail-Trails Conservancy in 2011 for the Western Sky Trail. A private family foundation made the donation anonymously.
The Wilson County Healthy Coalition will also provide a grant for the project, which covers 16 miles in Wilson County and three miles in Neosho.
The Tribune will have a more detailed story about the trail after the Wilson County grant is presented to organizers.
Brophy said she hopes the trail will come to 21st Street and the trailhead will be at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport, but that has not yet been determined.
The Prairie Spirit Trail between Iola and Ottawa had roughly 66,000 visitors in 2020, contributing $3.4 million to the economy, Brophy said.
The tourism committee also discussed plans for Chanute’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2023. Brophy plans to have more discussions with Main Street Chanute Director Jillian Wilson and will take a preliminary presentation to the Chanute City Commission Monday.
Suggestions included a time capsule and to tie the celebration into other events like Artist Alley and Safari Family Fun Day for a year-long observance.
The committee approved a $500 grant to the Chanute Community Theatre for its upcoming production of “The Fantasticks” Sept. 23-25. Organizers anticipate 500 people attending over three nights.
The committee also reviewed and discussed updates to its long-range plan. Brophy presented an update on the Welcome mural that artist Love Pulp will paint on the west wall of the building next to the Octave Chanute-Wright Brothers park. Historical signs have been removed for the mural work and will be re-installed when it is completed.
