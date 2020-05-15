ERIC SPRUILL
Farmers across the country have taken one hit after another over the past three years and 2020 has yet to show any signs of improvement.
Another wet spring paired with the COVID-19 pandemic is causing farmers to stress a little bit.
Soybeans usually go into the ground anywhere from the first week of May until the first week of June. Quentin Stoll of Yates Center tried to get his soybeans planted last week, but now he is glad it didn’t happen.
“Pretty much any beans that went into the ground are probably going to have to be replanted because they have not come up yet. Those are pretty much all under water,” Stoll said. “Now I did plant my corn, but it had already come up enough that it should be alright, except for those lying in low areas. But those areas are never big enough to consider replanting.”
Stoll said soybean sowing has now been pushed back to mid-June or possibly early July.
“It’s just too wet to get out there and plant. And looking at the forecast, it doesn’t look so promising. What we need is a solid week of dry weather to dry everything up so we can get out there and plant.”
Another hit farmers have taken has been on grain prices, which currently sit well below the prices of last May.
In May 2019, corn prices hovered around $4 per bushel. As of Friday, they were $3.175 a bushel.
“Last year I did have to replant my corn, but luckily everything worked out. Typically we have these long dry spells and corn wouldn’t be able to grow over the summer like it should, but we had timely rains,” Stoll said. “So I was able to sell a lot of my grain there towards the end, which gave me just enough to get by and start over again this spring.”
A local farmer who did not want to be identified said things are looking grim in the farming industry.
“I just see no way of us ever recovering. I worry about the young guys in farming because there is just no way to make it work. Grain prices are down, land prices are up, you have the tariffs which cause us to sit on our product, the pandemic and the weather,” he said. “Equipment sits at $500,000 to $600,000, your crops are washed out, and sooner or later the bank is going to say, ‘hang on a minute, you haven’t made a payment.’ When those tariffs went into place with China all of John Deere’s products automatically went up 5 percent, which on $600,000 is a lot of money. We are getting hit from every angle with no relief in sight. The government has just thrown everything out of whack.”
He added that the demand for ethanol has gone down, because workers are being forced to stay home. It’s just a no-win situation.
Stoll added that beef prices are also down, despite the demand due to meatpacking plants being shut down after workers tested positive for COVID-19.
“Cattle is not where I make my money, but I know that prices are down. Someone is making a killing on cattle prices right now and it’s not the farmer,” he said. “However, we do typically have one of ours processed so we have meat for the next year. This has also been affected. My dad went in last week and the processor can’t even get to it until February. All of your small local processors have so much business right now. Funny thing is just a couple of months ago you could have one by August, but now it’s at least a six-month wait.”
The anonymous farmer echoed Stoll’s sentiments.
“You’re looking at the first of the year even if you have your own beef. Us in the beef industry are getting ripped on prices, but there is nothing we can do about it,” he said. “It’s like playing a hand of poker, you play with what you are dealt, but if feels like the deck is stacked against us. There is going to have to be another bailout, or no one is going to make it. I remember when I first got into farming back in 1963, I said I hope I live long enough to see the world go hungry for just one day, so they realize just what we do. Well, we are about there.”
