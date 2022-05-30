GREG LOWER
Monday’s Memorial Day speaker urged veterans with mental health issues and their loved ones to seek help.
The Chanute American Legion held its annual Memorial Day observance at Memorial Park Cemetery Monday morning with Major Chad Murrow, executive officer of the 891st Engineer Battalion, as guest speaker.
The observance readings of the order by Gen. John A. Logan to set May 30, 1868, to honor victims of the Civil War with decorations in one of the earliest Memorial Day events.
Readings also included the Gettysburg Address and the World War I poem “In Flanders Field.”
After discussing Kansas victims of Sept. 11, 2001, Murrow talked about the issue of mental illness among veterans. He said 17 veterans committed suicide each day in 2019.
