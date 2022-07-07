GREG LOWER
During the Aug. 2 primary election, Kansas voters will decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that, if passed, could take away a right to an abortion.
The amendment would add a 22nd section to the Kansas Bill of Rights, which was last amended in 2016.
Called the Value Them Both amendment, the proposed section states:
“Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
A yes vote would add the amendment. A no vote would leave the amendment as is.
The amendment vote will not automatically ban abortion if passed. A total ban would require a few more steps and would not be immediate or guaranteed in Kansas. This amendment vote will decide whether current abortion protections will remain in place. If the amendment passes, legislators will be able to pass laws in the future that further restrict abortions, which could include a total ban.
In 2015, Kansas became the first state to ban the dilation and evacuation procedure, a common second-trimester abortion procedure. In the case Hodes & Nauser vs. Schmidt, the Kansas Court of Appeals struck down the law in January 2016, and the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the lower court decision in April 2019.
At the time, state law banned abortion after the 22nd week, and women were eligible for pregnancy-related temporary disability as a result of abortion or miscarriage. Employers were required to offer unpaid leave and employees could not be punished for requesting it.
According to the League of Women Voters of Kansas, there is no public funding or private health insurance funding for abortion in Kansas unless the woman’s life is threatened.
The state Supreme Court ruled that the right to abortion is inherent within the state’s constitution and bill of rights, such that even if Roe v. Wade was overturned and the federal protection of abortion rights was withdrawn, the right would still be allowed within Kansas, barring a change in the state constitution.
In June, the US Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion and overruled Roe vs. Wade.
The court also ruled that the right was not absolute and can be limited by legislative action if there is a compelling state interest and if the law is narrowly tailored to promote that interest.
In response, the Kansas Senate passed a proposition for a constitutional amendment in January 2020, which failed to reach a two-thirds majority in the Kansas House of Representatives.
By party-line votes, the House passed a proposition for the amendment in January 2021 and it passed the Senate about a week later to set up the Aug. 2 vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.