MATT RESNICK
Longtime Neosho County Community College stalwarts David and Julia Peter and family have been named as recipients of the school’s prestigious 2022 Panther Heritage Family Foundation award.
Since 2011, the award has been bestowed annually to a family who has shown significant support to the college through multiple means and has helped to grow the Heritage Family Foundation. Criteria include having at least three family members who have attended and/or graduated from NCCC, which includes extended family.
An official ceremony to honor the Peter family will take place April 16 at 2:30 pm at Hudson Field.
Dave Peter has served on the college’s Board of Trustees for more than two decades and has been instrumental in the growth of the Panther baseball program. Peter, in fact, inked the program’s first ever letter-of-intent to play ball at NCCC 50 years ago.
“It’s an honor,” Peter said. “We’ve been big supporters of Neosho County Community College since we attended here in 1971-73. This award is cool; we’re excited about it.”
Peter said he’s been pleased with the direction of NCCC during Dr. Brian Inbody’s decade-plus tenure as school president.
“We’ve had some good luck here with people we’ve hired and Dr. Inbody is right at the top of that list,” Peter said. “We have a great board and school president and vice president. We’re just really blessed right now.”
Since assuming his trustee seat 22 years ago, NCCC has greatly expanded its reach.
“The school’s grown considerably,” he said. “We’ve added the Ottawa campus and are now in the process of putting in the Tech-ed center.”
Peter said that NCCC used to be primarily composed of students from Neosho and surrounding counties.
“It was basically a local community college, but now we’ve spread out quite a bit,” Peter said, emphasizing the school’s international reach. “We offer so many more things for the kids.”
“David Peter has been a real asset to NCCC for many, many years,” Inbody said, noting that Peter has spent much of that time as chairman of the board. “Much of the positive direction of the college since my time here, 2002-03 and beyond, has been due to his leadership — and we owe him a great debt of gratitude.”
Inbody reflected on Peter’s greatest attributes as a trustee.
“Dave brings a sense of calm to situations,” Inbody said. “He’s also really great about listening to the ideas, proposals and direction of the president and other board members.”
Inbody said Peter fully embraces his role as board chairman.
“He helps the other board members to understand their roles,” Inbody said. “The importance of being trained as a board, and to understand the clear definition between the role of the president and the role of the board members.”
Peter predates Inbody’s arrival at the school, and was integral in steering NCCC out of academic probation.
“He’s done a phenomenal job and has been an asset to the county in helping the college move forward,” Inbody said.
Having both attended NCCC, the Peters’ ties to the school have remained strong since Dave’s days suiting up for the Panther baseball team. After graduating from NCCC, Peter continued his baseball career at the University of Kansas, and concluded by playing one season at the amateur level in North Dakota.
For the Peter family, NCCC baseball has been a family affair.
“Twenty-five years after I played there, my son played there,” Peter said, also noting that he previously spent eight seasons as a volunteer assistant coach to NCCC head coach Steve Murry. “And 26 years after that, my oldest grandson will be playing there.”
Julia is a retired ANW Co-op special education teacher. The Peters have two children, Nathan and Kara, who both attended NCCC — as well as seven grandchildren.
Dave and Julia have also been heavily involved in community and St. Patrick Catholic Church activities. Julia has remained active in an array of church activities ranging from coaching youth groups to working at funeral dinners. She now spends several days a week working at St. Pat’s Bargain Store.
Dave, meanwhile, has extended his volunteerism to community groups such as Chanute Community Theatre, and has served on St. Patrick’s Pastoral Council. Dave noted that his biggest contribution to the church is his musical ability. Not only does he cantor at weekly masses, but he also coordinates and directs the choir for the annual Christmas Mass performance.
“Dave and Julia have long been supporters of NCCC, both monetarily and as sports fans,” said a statement released by the school. “They attend many of the sporting events and participate annually in baseball fundraisers.
“Julia and Dave befriend many of the out-of-state baseball players, who often end up becoming extended family members.”
The Peter family also made a large monetary contribution to the revitalization of the baseball dugouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.