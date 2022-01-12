The generosity of the Patterson Family Foundation is helping improve the health of local residents through three gifts to the NMRMC Foundation totaling $215,000.
“We have an excellent relationship with the Patterson Foundation,” said Anna Methvin, NMRMC Foundation director. “Their mission aligns with our mission to promote, improve and restore health.”
The Patterson Family Foundation’s Pandemic Response Medical Equipment and Supply Grant helped purchase essential laboratory equipment used daily at NMRMC, including an ultra-cold freezer and two centrifuges.
“All of these items are critical in the laboratory setting and help ensure that we can give the best patient care possible,” said Dan Shireman, BS MT (ASCP), NMRMC lab director.
An ultra-cold freezer is a refrigerator that stores contents at between -40 to -86 °C (-40 to -123 °F) and is used to store lab reagents and COVID-19 vaccine for the hospital’s pharmacy.
“We were also able to purchase two centrifuges. They are used to spin a patient sample to prepare it for testing,” Shireman said.
“The Patterson Family is making a positive impact here in southeast Kansas,” said Dennis Franks, NMRMC CEO. “In addition to helping us address the pandemic, the foundation funded life-saving equipment,”
The two Lucas CPR devices and an EKG monitor are literally life savers.
“I don’t know if everyone understands the importance of proper CPR,” said Trace Hallack, NMRMC EMS director. “Maintaining the proper depth and rate is critical. In the back of the ambulance, the Lucas machine insures that CPR continues no matter if it’s a 10-minute transfer to the hospital or 30 minutes.”
Jennifer Newton, MSN, BSN, RN, NMRMC chief nursing officer, agreed about the benefits.
“The Lucas device is an excellent tool to ensure patients are getting appropriate depth and pressure with chest compressions to ensure the highest quality of CPR. With the pandemic, we have tried to limit the amount of staff exposed to COVID-19, and having the Lucas allows us to provide high quality CPR without having staff manually perform chest compressions.”
Methvin pointed out how the grants benefit patients served.
“The Patterson Family Foundation generosity has helped many hospital departments,” she said.
“I can’t begin to express our gratitude. It will make a difference in many lives for many years,” Franks added.
The Patterson Family Foundation was established to extend the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. The organization strives to help lift up Kansas and Missouri rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity and beyond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.