A Pittsburg man died Sunday evening in a single-vehicle rollover accident early Sunday evening south of Erie.

Jessie White, 26, Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by the mortuary after the accident at 5:24 pm Sunday on US-59 about 2 1/2 miles north of K-47, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. 

A passenger in his vehicle, Casey Nienstedt, 36, Pittsburg, was transported to Labette Health with suspected minor injuries and another passenger, Chloe Rowin, 11, also of Pittsburg, was uninjured.

White was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V northbound on US-59 when it went off the roadway to the left and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

