Neodesha works together;
rural internet still an issue
ERIC SPRUILL
Governor Laura Kelly met virtually with educators and health professionals from across the state on Tuesday afternoon to learn about different districts’ reopening plans and problems teachers are facing.
Kelly started the meeting by telling everyone she still believes school districts should have waited to begin classes until Sept. 8, after Labor Day.
“I more than strongly suggested delaying the start of school, but as you know, I faced some pretty stiff opposition to that and was overruled,” she said. “Some districts clearly chose to veer away from that model, which is fine, but we still have red zones in the state and we need to be careful.”
Teachers who work at schools that have already opened expressed that their districts’ plans have thus far been successful.
“First off, I just want to say thanks to everyone in the community of Neodesha for sticking to the mask mandate and generally practicing social distancing. We have very few (COVID-19) cases here, so we opened the school year with face-to-face classes,” Neodesha teacher Jeff Fehr said. “We’ve been in school for five days now and at first we were all frightened about kids having to wear masks, but that was quickly put to rest. The kids here are willing to do what they need to, to protect themselves and others. It’s really eye-opening how everyone is working together.”
Though Kelly expressed concern about schools who opened as scheduled, Emily Dizmag, a teacher at Fowler High School, told the governor that remote learning isn’t always possible in rural areas.
“We had problems back in March with remote learning. We had kids that couldn’t connect, bad connections for teachers. It was a very challenging learning environment,” she said. “We live in an area about 30 minutes west of Dodge City and internet access out here has always been a problem. So with very few (COVID-19) cases in our county, we thought going to school would be the best choice for us.”
Linda Sieck, a teacher at the Shawnee Mission school district in Johnson County, said her school will begin with remote learning on Sept. 8 and will reevaluate the situation after nine weeks.
“There are some people who are pretty upset in our community because that means we have to suspend all activities including athletics. I understand their frustration, but the numbers are still growing here,” she said. Her main concern was that when school moved to a hybrid environment, she was unsure if they would have ample space to spread students apart six feet.
“I have heard that three feet in the classroom is acceptable and the ideal space between students is six feet. Is it really safe for students to be three feet apart?” she asked.
Dr. Farah Ahmed, Environmental Health Officer and State Epidemiologist, said if anyone were to test positive for COVID-19, three feet would not be enough.
“In our guidelines at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, if anyone is three feet from someone for more than 10 minutes, they are considered close contact, so they would have to be quarantined,” she said.
Dr. Dana Hawkinson of The University of Kansas Medical Center said eye protection should be used by teachers as well.
“This is a disease that has crossed oceans. It’s crossed mountains and it will certainly reach rural areas. We worry about the safety of everyone. We also worry about the possibility of reinfections,” he said. “We know that masks help, social distancing helps, but we also think people should consider the use of goggles or face shields. They have goggles at every hardware store that have proven to be effective.”
Ahmed said the KDHE is collecting data from all school districts in regards to positive cases and absenteeism of students.
“We will be able to look at all this data and see what school models are most effective at combating this virus. We will be able to look at the size of a school district and make recommendations on what approach they should take,” she said. “It’s important that we follow the science and get this right.”
