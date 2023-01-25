MATT RESNICK
Special education funding in Kansas has been steadily declining for years.
Kansas statute outlines that 92 percent of excess costs be funded by the state, leaving 8 percent of excess costs to school districts. Special education funding over the past five years has ranged from 74 to 81 percent. The number is now at 70 percent and is projected to dip to 64 percent by the 2023-24 school year.
The disparity leaves a gap of more than $150 million, which school districts are off-setting through their General Funds.
A legislative audit revealed that schools were underfunded by $77 million statewide for the 2017-18 school year.
“The biggest challenges are growing numbers of students with aggressive behaviors, who can’t regulate themselves, can’t interact with other students, and may be dangerous to themselves and others and destroy school property, and those lacking in speech and language skills,” according to information provided by the Kansas State Board of Education.
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams does not see the issue being resolved any time soon.
“The biggest impact for us is that it is obviously requiring a large amount of expenditures from the general fund to essentially replace the funding,” Adams said, adding that the issue is having an adverse impact on students. “Every dollar that gets spent out of the general fund is less money that gets spent on things like teachers’ salaries, benefits and additional positions.”
Special education students are even more adversely affected, Adams said.
“The conditions there are such that we’re struggling just to fill positions and that’s having an effect on services,” Adams said of Humboldt-based ANW Special Education Cooperative.
The district is required to use a weighted formula that differs from the enrollment headcount of the general student population when it comes to federal and state funding. That figure is based on the number of staff for special education.
“There is a direct difference there as far as how the dollars flow,” Adams said.
If the state does not remedy the situation, the consequences will continue to be dire for students, Adams said.
“It’s the biggest concern that we have,” he said. “If the state does not inch back up to that 92 percent threshold that’s a statute, then it’s going to continue to have an even greater impact on our general fund,” Adams said. “The intent of the statute was recognizing that the majority of those expenses should be absorbed by the state. But it’s been less and less over the past 10 to 12 years.
“Many times a student is a gen-ed student as well as a special ed student and so the district is already essentially paying for the general education costs — so the special education costs are typically above and beyond.”
Adams anticipates it being a topic of discussion during the current legislative session.
“It’s definitely going to be at least discussed,” he said. “Whether or not there is a resolution remains to be seen.”
Kansas Special Education
excess cost funding history
2015-16 $434,754,409 (80.0%)
2016-17 $435,469,632 (79.6%)
2017-18 $445,981,646 (78.5%)
2018-19 $490,380,818 (81.4%)
2019-20 $497,709,133 (75.3%)
2020-21 $505,566,465 (74.3%)
2021-22 (est.) $513,030,935
(76.4%)
2022-23 (est.) $520,380,818
(70.8%)
2023-2024 (est.) $520,380,818
(64.3%)
Special Education overview
• Federally mandated under IDEA for students with disabilities
• Specially Designed Instruction and related services to meet individualized education program (IEP) goals in the student’s least restrictive environment
• Due process protecting student rights to free and appropriate public education (FAPE) for children age 3-21 according to an IEP
• Since 2016, the total percentage of students served statewide under IDEA has increased from 16 to 17.5 percent, according to KASB data from 2021.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.