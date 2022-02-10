MATT RESNICK
Referencing a scene from the disaster movie Deepwater Horizon, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams informed Chanute Elementary School staff that the magenta light (most dire level) was not yet flashing for the district in regard to pending budget cuts.
“When the magenta light is going off, you need to get off the ship,” Adams told The Tribune after the meeting. “And the magenta light is not going off; the red light is not going off. It’s the yellow flashing light right now.”
Thursday’s stop at CES was the third of four stops on Adams’ budget cut presentation tour. He previously addressed personnel at Royster Middle School and Chanute High School. The lone remaining engagement is set for Feb. 15, a public town hall at USD 413 central office headquarters, set for 5:30 pm.
As he makes the rounds, Adams’ presentation has been identical at each stop. The third-year superintendent has touched on an array of topics, as he seeks to explain the intricacies of the district’s $18 million budget. Due to an enrollment decline impacting base aid, the district needs to trim approximately $922,000 of its budget by the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30.
Adams outlined several possibilities for getting there, with each avenue eventually coming back to staff. Nearly 85 percent of the district’s budget is tied up in personnel expenses. Adams is hopeful that natural attrition among staff will alleviate some of the concern. At this point, Adams knows of only three pending retirements, but said that over the past decade the district has averaged turnover in the range of 13 teachers per year via retirement and resignation.
District administration is also aiming to chop as much low-hanging fruit as possible, as they look to avert the more distressing scenario of reducing staff. Adams categorized low-hanging fruit as budgetary items that have minimal impact on students. The primary example he has used is districtwide aesthetics, and said elimination of fertilizing and landscape care would net the district up to a $40,000 annual savings.
“I will cut fertilizer today and sleep very well tonight,” Adams told the audience. “But RIF-ing (Reduction in Force) three teachers, I will not sleep for a month. I hope that resonates with you.”
During the question portion of the presentation, Adams was asked by a staff member if he had been proactive in getting out in front of the unfolding problem.
“I was absolutely caught off guard with the weighting this year,” Adams said, referring to the overestimation of the district’s head count that ultimately resulted in sizable loss of some state aid. “I take full responsibility for not assuming enough loss to the system on the weighting side. We have certainty on the headcount; we have uncertainty on the weightings until September 20th. So the two that really bit us the most were at-risk and special education (weighting).”
While he confirmed he was blindsided by the headcount dip, he emphatically stated that he foresaw the rest of it.
“You ask the bigger question – ‘Did we see the rest of it coming?’ The answer is absolutely, yes,” he said. “We’ve known for years that the big classes are moving through, and really, you don’t have to get serious until they’re about to leave. Right?”
Adams said it was imperative that the revenue generated by the larger classes be spent on those students, adding that the general premise is that dollars should follow students.
“You need to spend the dollars that those kids brought with them on those students,” Adams said. “So now we’re preparing for when they leave. If that makes sense.”
Additionally, Adams projects the district’s enrollment decline to continue for the next six to seven years.
In response to another question, Adams said that neighboring districts are also absorbing enrollment declines, with the main exception being Humboldt USD 258.
“I’m not trying to say Humboldt is the bad guy, but I have no idea how they have additional students,” Adams said.
He was also asked about the possibility of cutting programs.
“I can’t make any promises today, but I’ll tell you right now, we’re not having those conversations at all,” he said. “Rather, if you’re offering two sections of honors — can you find a way to offer one section and still get all the kids in there?”
That tied into a brief discussion on the management of classroom sizes.
A line of inquiry at Wednesday’s presentation at CHS centered on the hiring of retired former administrator Kent Wire as an assistant CES principal, with a staff member questioning the logic behind the move. On Thursday, an audience member asked Adams if some of the personnel cuts would come from the administrative level. Adams previously told The Tribune that there is a four-year plan in place to downsize personnel at the central office. Adams confirmed that one administrative position will be eliminated by the end of the fiscal year, with the announcement possibly coming sooner.
“I cannot tell you right now who that will be,” he said. “You will find that out on Feb. 21.”
There are currently a dozen district-level administrators, compared to 124 classified staff. Adams previously noted that certified staff will likely take less of a hit than classified staff, since they typically operate with leaner manpower.
“I would rather cut the district level first versus the building level,” he said. “But we do need to continue to evaluate whether building-level ratios make sense. I want to make sure there’s equity.”
Adams wrapped the session with his reference to Deepwater Horizon.
“Yes, we could have a problem,” he said. “But we’re not sounding the magenta (or) red light. Really, rather the yellow light. And if we’re proactive enough, we can get through this storm. I’m confident we can come out of it better than we are today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.