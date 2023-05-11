Taking things in stride, Matt Ko Taking things in stride, Matt Koester doesn’t seem to have much trepidation about taking the reins of the Chanute school district.
Now in his third year as Assistant Superintendent of USD 413, Koester was recently named interim superintendent effective July 1, replacing the departing Kellen Adams.
During a time of much derision, Koester’s immediate focus will be on navigating the murky waters of transgender policy. His first day on the job coincides with the state’s sweeping anti-transgender law going into effect.
Koester and Adams are currently compiling advice from multiple law firms on whether to follow state law or the conflicting federal guidelines.
While that issue occupies most of the limelight, the district is also seeing declining enrollment, which Adams said is projected to last another five to six years. There is also the potential for a board of education shakeup, with five of the seven seats up for election in November. Several of the district’s staunchest critics have already announced their intentions to run.
On the flip side, school districts have finally emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, so Koester will not have to deal with masking policy and other related constraints, as Adams was for much of his four-year tenure.
In an interview with The Tribune, Koester addressed the myriad challenges he faces, while also providing his observations of criticism levied against the district by some citizens.
“Speakers during the public forum in general have made statements about how they didn’t feel Kellen was fully invested in the community,” Koester said, adding that he does not share that perspective. “I do think there is a contingency out there that believes because I’m from Chanute and that I have spent my whole career here, that there will be a different level of investment in the community itself.”
Transgender policy, or lack thereof, has roiled the community, spilling into meetings. The district will likely need to render its policy decision prior to July 1.
“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it — I’ve thought about it a lot,” Koester said.
Koester and Adams plan to deliver their recommendation to the board prior to the June 12 monthly meeting. Koester cautioned that it would be ill-advised to go against any legal opinion.
“You open yourself up to a different liability if you get the (recommendation from lawyers) and then choose to go opposite of that anyway,” he said. “If we’re going to reach out to counsel for opinions and advice, we would be pretty foolish to go against that advice.”
Following the May 1 meeting, Adams told The Tribune that he predicted federal law will trump state law.
“If I was a betting man, that would be my guess,” he said, acknowledging the divisiveness of the issue.
The recommendation since the beginning of the school year has been to follow federal guidance, with Adams and Koester in agreement. With the stakes high, Koester said that it’s about more than just fielding an opinion.
“If we follow state law, what risks are we assuming as a school district?” he said. “It’s like risk-management — you’re going to have a state law competing against federal laws.”
While the path forward appears tenuous, Koester is confident that the decision will not define him. He noted that he is a subordinate of the board and that his main objective is to deliver information to members and advice on a final decision.
“It’s my job to get them the information they are seeking,” he said. “They’re going to have to make a decision of how much risk and which risk they’re going to assume. The reality is, yes, risk-management, but we still have to do what’s right for our kids.”
Koester said that unknowns exist regarding reprisals by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach if districts were to defy state law.
“Is there risk in the Attorney General coming after us as a school district if (we’re) not complying with state law?” he asked. “And is that risk a bigger risk than the federal government coming after us if we don’t comply with federal law?”
The sweeping state anti-transgender ban, Senate Bill 180, does not contain provisions for penalties. In contrast, the Kansas Department of Education is permitted to investigate and penalize school districts that don’t comply with its guidance. Approximately 10 percent of district budgets nationwide are tied to federal funding.
“I don’t think that Senate Bill 180 has penalties in place in general. I think they left that open for a reason,” Koester said.
Wherever the decision lands, litigation remains likely at some point. To that end, federal pockets are deeper than the state’s.
“It’s not a matter of whether you win or lose the lawsuit sometimes, it’s a matter of how much money it costs you to do so,” Koester said. “It’s putting everybody in a really difficult situation. We’re a public school system that is here to educate kids, and are going to be quickly faced with the decision of following or not following a law.”
Koester indicated that he will not bow to public pressure.
“I think it just comes down to the information that we get between now and then, and when we have all the information, to say ‘what is in the best interest of our school district?’” he said.
As to the enforceability of state law and creating a policy to fit that, Koester drew parallels to the district’s tobacco and vaping policy as an example. Vaping is strictly prohibited on district premises.
“The reality is, we have kids often in the bathrooms vaping, and we can’t be in there to police that all day, every day,” he said. “Policing something like this really would be no different.”
District administrators are heavily reliant upon student informants, according to Koester.
“Because we don’t always have (personnel) in there,” Koester said of bathroom vaping habits. “Many times, the way we find out about rules being broken is by other kids telling us. That’s been true throughout the history of all schools.”
Koester added that he and Adams have a like-minded view on the issue of transgender policy.
“I don’t think Kellen believes we should have a policy and neither do I,” he said.
“From what I know today, I don’t think we would advise to write policy.”
Having spent a large portion of his career as an elementary school instructor and principal, Koester said that his heart will always be in the classroom.
