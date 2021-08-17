Lewis Paul Irelan, 76, of Chanute, KS passed away at home August 16, 2021.
Paul was born to Hugh and Elizabeth (Rogan) on February 15, 1945 in Leavenworth, KS.
He graduated from Immaculata Catholic School in 1963 in Leavenworth, KS. After graduating, Paul served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in the Vietnam War. Following the military, he went to AERO Mechanic School.
He worked at the Federal State Penitentiary in Leavenworth, KS as a Correctional Officer and Furniture Factory Foreman within the prison. He also worked for District 101 at Erie, KS as a school bus driver. Paul considered many of the ones he worked with as family.
He was united in marriage to Mary Jo King on August 31, 1996 in Leavenworth.
Paul was involved in many things during and after retirement. He was a member of Commadore-Barry assembly 294 of Pittsburg, KS, American Legion Post 102 of Erie, Council 760 of St. Paul – Walnut and was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed wood working, playing cards, building rocking horses, camping, and riding horses.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, of the home, sons, George (Kim) Irelan, of Leavenworth, KS, William (Bill) Tracy) Irelan, of Las Vegas NV, stepsons David (Catherine) Forsyth, of Austinville, VA, Timothy (Tracy) Merrill, of Seattle, WA, one sister, Jody Becker, and 9 grandchildren.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, one son Joseph Paul Irelan, and a stepfather William Woodrow Saegers.
Memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie.
Cremation has taken place; a visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be held in Erie at a later date, followed by inurnment at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth.
