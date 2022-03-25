MATT RESNICK
Kip Keeley’s intro to business students took center stage at Thursday’s Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, held at Chanute High School.
Students were tasked with creating their own businesses and establishing ways in which they would market them for future success. The event concluded with cash prizes going to the top finishers.
Representing Grow Neosho County, Chris Cleaver was one of 12 judges on hand for the contest.
“There were some really great presentations,” Cleaver said. “All of the judges were incredibly happy with what they saw.”
The event’s overall winner was the team of Jake Frese and Alec Cummings. They also captured first place in the category of best presentation. The duo created a card game dubbed “Dungeon Combat” with the catchphrase Adventure is waiting.
“We wanted to create a new card game, because the games we were playing got pretty repetitive,” Cummings said. “So we wanted one that was more diverse (than) ‘Oh, I summoned a high-attack monster, I win the game.’”
Frese explained that the game consists of two modes — combat and dungeon mode.
“Dungeon mode is a little bit more complicated,” Frese said. “It’s whenever you’re trapped in a dungeon and to escape, you have to advance through (a series) of rooms, eventually exiting it. The first one to exit a dungeon wins. And you advance through the rooms (on the play-mat board) by using card effects or damaging other players.”
While some of Keeley’s students were not looking to actually parlay their projects into a future business, Frese and Cummings had more ambitious plans.
“In the future, we do hope it will expand. Not only onto your table, but onto your computer screen as well,” Cummings said.
Frese and Cummings have been working on the project since January. The overall first-place finish netted the pair an automatic bid to the state business competition hosted in late April by the Kansas State University School of Business Administration.
“I am very excited,” Frese said. “Now that I know that it is going to happen (qualifying for State), I’m pumped, ready to do this — and really bring this to life.”
Keeley said he was impressed with the duo’s feat.
“From day one starting this project, they were excited about it,” Keeley said.
Keeley gave his students the option of flying solo on the project or partnering up.
“I told them that if they’re going to do it as a partnership, it’s going to take a lot of communication,” he said. “They took it and ran with it, and did awesome working together.”
Keeley said that more than 100 high schools across Kansas participate in K-State’s Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, and that one winner is selected from each local event. Those winners then advance to State.
“There’s $75,000 worth of prizes available at the state event,” Keeley said. “It is going to be really tough, but from now until April 28, those two are going to have an opportunity to seek out some mentors in the community, to really go deeper and in-depth with their business idea.”
Keeley was pleased with the overall public turnout for the event, as well as the quality of work displayed by his students.
“It was a great event for the students to get some experience in taking ownership of an idea that they had, and going through the process of turning that idea into a business plan,” he said, “and then turning that business plan into a presentation, which ultimately culminated with this tradeshow event.”
See the March 31 edition of The Tribune’s School Talk for additional coverage of the event.
