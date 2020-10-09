Tribune staff
The Altoona-Midway USD 387 Board of Education voted at an emergency meeting on Thursday to move all students to remote learning for a period of no less than 14 days.
Online learning will begin on Tuesday, October 13. Attendance will be required and there will be full accountability with assignments, tests and grades.
The meal program will resume in the same manner as this summer.
“We have had a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases in our student body this week and in the households of multiple families,” said Superintendent Brent Kaempfe.
“Those positive tests have led to a large number of students being quarantined by the Wilson County Health Department. To date, contact tracing has led to more than 50 students being quarantined and multiple staff being quarantined with contact tracing still being done.”
With that information, Kaempfe recommended to the board of education move to remote learning for a period of time to try and slow the rate of infection and because so many students were being quarantined.
“Please understand that the infections alone did not facilitate this decision,” he told students and parents in a letter to the district.
“The large number of quarantined students and staff made it more prudent and safer for us to move to remote learning and be able to provide meals and other services to all students in the most efficient manner. Please also be reminded that we have a large number of staff that have underlying medical conditions and are extremely vulnerable.”
Kaempfe noted that this was not an easy decision for the district, as it is known that most students learn better in-person than online. The USD 387 Board of Education will meet again the week of Oct. 19 to reevaluate the situation.
Independence cancels sports for two weeks
At Independence, the high school has officially announced the cancellation of varsity athletic competitions for football, soccer and volleyball over the next couple of weeks due to quarantine issues from COVID-19.
Football announced the cancellation of Friday’s game at Towanda-Circle and also its Southeast Kansas League game at Labette County on Oct. 16.
Soccer was hit hard with the cancellation of seven games, including at Chanute on Oct. 15.
Volleyball missed a meet in Chanute this week and has canceled events through Oct. 17.
NCCC weekly coronavirus status report
At Neosho County Community College, as of Friday, President Brian Inbody reported at the Chanute Campus three are currently in self-isolation, and the number of active COVID-19 positive cases is three.
At the Ottawa campus, there are five in self-isolation and four positive cases.
COVID-19 positive cases were identified through self-reports and/or by testing protocols at NCCC.
