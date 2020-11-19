Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center had a net operating loss of $731,689 during October, the Chief Financial Officer reported.
During Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, CFO Nancy Woodyard said revenues were down while expenses were over budget. Net revenues were $4.3 million while operating expenses were $5 million in October.
Woodyard said there was $678,000 in retained earnings, which was $1.08 million below budget.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks told trustees that Kansas and Missouri hospitals are working together for public awareness of COVID-19. He said the two states’ organizations will try to increase personal responsibility for sanitation and isolation to prevent the spread of the disease.
Hospital officials are also trying to increase awareness, but currently are watching results of actions by the Neosho County Commission and Kansas Governor on mandates for wearing face masks.
Franks also reported that the hospital foundation received a $10,000 donation from Community National Bank for instruments for the DaVinci surgical system.
Trustees approved the purchase of longer arms to hold monitors and other equipment. Woodyard said the current arms are too short.
Community National Bank & Trust, Chanute, and the new Community National Foundation presented Neosho Memorial administration and surgery staff with two checks totaling $10,000. The funds will purchase additional upgrades to the medical center’s DaVinci XI, a surgical robotic system.
Known regionally for its philanthropy, Community National Bank & Trust contributed $81,000 in support of Neosho Memorial since 2013.
The majority of its donations have been used to help create NMRMC’s new Surgery Center. The center has cared for well over 12,000 surgical patients during this time. The support of CNB&T and its Foundation helps NMRNC maintain its award-earning care and regional excellence.
“We sincerely thank Community National Bank & Trust executives and their staff for their commitment to local families and their support of our charitable mission. These gifts allow this rural hospital the ability to continue to care for our loved ones, locally” Anna Methvin, Foundation Director stated.
“There are few words to express our appreciation. Community National does a great deal for communities throughout southeast Kansas. We are very fortunate that their support of Neosho Memorial allows us to continue to grow our services and employ over 400 people,” NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks said.
“We are truly honored with this gift,” Methvin added.
Dan Mildfelt, President and CEO, said, “It is a pleasure for Community National Bank & Trust to support NMRMC in their mission and goal to provide exceptional health care to our Region and the surrounding communities.”
