STU BUTCHER
Cancer battler Rita Noland is riding high from her celebrity status.
The Chanute native who resides in Kansas City starred in a video that was just re-released by “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa.
One of his “Pick Me Up Project” airings, it was filmed in March of 2018 when Noland was living in California to be near her children, Nash Noland and Nick and Brittany Noland.
Daughter-in-law Brittany submitted a letter to the show on behalf of Rita. A month after Rita’s lung surgery, Brittany asked, “Can you film for two days in March?”
“I didn’t even know. They had requested letters about loved ones who needed a pick-me-up,” Rita said, “whether it be health issues, financial, whatever.”
Rita is a survivor of thyroid cancer and breast cancer and is currently seeking treatment for lung cancer.
In introducing the “Pick Me Up Project” clip, El Moussa said he wanted to meet people who give back and who put others ahead of themselves every single day by helping others.
“Life is pretty difficult and I’m a big believer that if you need help, reach out. Talk to people, learn from people, share experiences with people,” the double cancer survivor said.
Before meeting Rita, the “Flip or Flop” star stopped on a park bench for a visit with sons Nick and Nash.
“We like to FaceTime every morning, it’s the best way to kick-start the day,” Nick, the youngest son, told him. “Watching her transition from full head of hair, eyebrows, chemo, losing the hair, the eyebrows, fingernails, getting it back again, losing it, getting it all back it again and here we are losing it again, The same smile and the same woman has shown up in every conversation we’ve had.”
Nick added, “She’s so used to having everything be about all everybody else, she doesn’t know how to handle it when it’s about her.”
Rita agreed about being a bit uncomfortable.
“I was really nervous. I’m not used to having something being all about me,” she said.
After formal introductions, Rita was taken to El Moussa’s sister’s salon for a makeover.
“Was I ever pampered!” she said from her home in Kansas City.
Then she and El Moussa took a cruise in his Lamborghini and headed to his home in Newport Beach where he prepared a homemade pizza and salad for the Noland family. There, she was surprised with an upcoming weekend retreat at the Beverly Hills Hilton sponsored by She Recovers. Rita and Brittany attended the retreat that September and had a great time.
The next day’s filming took Rita and El Moussa to The Giving Keys, a Los Angeles-based jewelry company founded by singer-songwriter and actress Caitlin Crosby.
El Moussa came up with his own key called “Limitless,” the first to be made, and presented Rita with one.
He said the theme is that it doesn’t matter how dark things are, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
The idea is eventually to present that key necklace to another deserving soul.
“I had no idea something like that existed,” Rita said. “Luckily I still have it. I need it again.”
She is taking immunotherapy for her stage four lung cancer in hopes to slow the progression.
Nick and Brittany have also moved back to Kansas City.
“I’m a new grandma and would like to be here a while for him,” Rita said.
Back to her celebrity acquaintance.
“He was so wonderful, so thoughtful,” Rita said of the HGTV star. “He was really, really nice and I enjoyed it so much and was privileged to be the one chosen.”
