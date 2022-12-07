The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Neosho County woman was found dead at a rural residence two miles east of Elk Road west of Shaw.
Elaina M. Asprea, 47, was found dead next to a field near her residence at 6845 160th Road south of Chanute.
Asprea’s boyfriend, Joseph R. Deluca, 37, was arrested Monday in Fayetteville, NC, on a warrant for unrelated charges. He is in custody there at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Asprea’s body was found after Neosho County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check based on information provided by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina at about 5 pm Tuesday. They conducted a search of the property and Asprea was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with information can contact the KBI at 1 (800) KS-CRIME or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 244-3888. Tips can be submitted online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.