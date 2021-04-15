GREG LOWER
Trustees at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center named new officers and welcomed two new members at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Vice Chairman Bruce Jackson moves up to chairman and Secretary/Treasurer Bruce Mullin moves up to vice chairman. Phil Jarred will become secretary/treasurer, and all were approved without opposition.
The board also approved new members Alison Mih and Garrett Sharp. Mih, a Chanute native, graduated from Kansas State University and lived in five other states before returning five years ago. Sharp, who has worked for eight years with Community National Bank and is vice-president, graduated from Chanute High School.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks reported on the recent groundbreaking of the SEK Impact Center for Wellness, Education & Business and said the Family Medicine Clinic is now offering the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. He also said the new hospital-wide phone system is installed, and the American Red Cross plans a blood drive April 30 for hospital staff.
Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Newton, RN, reported that the hospital did 267 surgeries in March. She also said that because of declining COVID-19 numbers, the hospital has been able to stop its drive-through screening at the Family Medicine Clinic parking lot.
Trustees approved the demolition of a house at 701 S. Plummer, which the hospital acquired as land for future expansion.
The hospital received $13.2 million in patient revenue in March with a net revenue of $4 million. Operating expenses were $5.2 million for a net operating income of $1.1 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the budget.
