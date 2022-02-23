MATT RESNICK
IOLA — Area educators and industrial leaders converged for a workforce networking event Wednesday at Iola High School.
Billed as Workforce Connection 2.0 and sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, the well-attended workshop was led by Iola High Career Technical Education coordinator Melissa Stiffler and Chanute High CTE coordinator Sherri Bagshaw.
Among those in attendance were K-12 school officials from an array of districts and post-secondary officials, as well as a diverse set of business and industry leaders.
The event opened with Orizon Aerostructures Training Manager Jerry Stipp and Iola High senior Dennis Smith taking center stage, as Stiffler discussed the district's work-based student program. Looking to potentially pursue a career with a company such as Orizon, Smith was hired on the spot after his interview in August. He has since impressed Orizon superiors with his motivation and drive, having gained valuable experience filling several different roles during his time there. Smith has since entered into an internship program with Orizon, with the aim of one day working in the company's IT department.
"It takes a village," Stipp said, "and Dennis has a village behind him."
Smith is also enrolled in the Aerostructures program at Neosho County Community College's newly-minted Mitchell Career and Technical Education Center. Smith's success story was set into motion by Iola's CTE program, which also includes detailed transportation arrangements with both Iola and Chanute school districts — as Smith is transported to each of his stops throughout the day.
"It's just really an example of a student who was ready for that next step, and a business that was willing to take him," said Stiffler, who then awarded Stipp with a plaque of appreciation.
"It's been a great working relationship between Iola and Chanute Public Schools," Bagshaw said. "Jerry's always been supportive of making sure that Dennis has what he needs. Dennis needed that structure and Jerry's been amazing."
"He's a bright kid and just needed someone to give him a chance," Stiffler said.
Stiffler said she never discourages a student from attending a traditional four-year college, but noted that technical college degrees or certificates can also lead to lucrative wages.
After Stiffler delved into national dropout rates for high school and college freshmen, Bagshaw took over the lead, mentioning that data from two years prior showed that 60 percent of Chanute High graduates did not move on to a postsecondary school or four-year university.
“So that’s 60 percent in our communities (who) need to be employable,” Bagshaw said. “So what are we doing as a cohort to make that possible? These kids need a boost, and it’s not coming from home. So we’ve got to work together, and Jerry is a prime example.”
Bagshaw and Stiffler shared a quote from their PowerPoint presentation, which stated that educators and community partners must work together toward a shared goal that’s designed to benefit students, while also achieving goals unique to each partner. It was also noted that industry leaders are reliant upon school districts to equip them with a well-prepared and educated workforce.
The audience then dispersed into groups for a breakout session, with Stiffler directing them as to the focus.
“Who brings what to the table?” she said. “What do the community, business and industry people bring? And what do educators bring to the table?”
After the breakout session, an audience member promptly noted the importance of soft skills for students readying to join the workforce. Those include interpersonal, communication, listening and time management skills, and empathy. That tied in with something previously stated about the need for business and industry leaders to better communicate with school officials as to the precise skillsets they desire from students.
The Kansas Promise Act Scholarship was also discussed, and is a potential boon to employers. Dubbed as a “last dollar” scholarship, it can be utilized to pay tuition, books and other Promise-eligible course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants. The student then must agree to reside and work in Kansas for two years after completing the chosen program of study.
Local reaction
After the event, The Tribune spoke with several local officials who attended.
“I think it’s always good when industry and schools can get together,” said USD 413 Board of Education member Jeff Caldwell. “I thought there were a lot of good ideas discussed and definitely some things that we can work together and take action on.”
Humboldt USD 258 Superintendent Amber Wheeler echoed Caldwell’s sentiments.
“I think this was a good meeting for us to have with businesses and industry so that we can all get on the same page and make good things happen for kids,” she said.
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams said he was impressed with the sheer turnout, estimating that roughly 100 people were in attendance.
“It was just amazing to see this many people who are willing to take off two-plus hours from work to come be a part of this,” he said. “So to see this number of people who were engaged from both higher ed, the K-12 arena and obviously business and industry — I think that speaks to how many people are interested in getting involved.”
Adams added that workforce struggles are a shared problem throughout the state.
“I don’t think it’s a Chanute problem; I don’t even think it’s an SEK problem necessarily,” he said. “I think it’s really across the state of Kansas. As you saw here today, I think we had probably nine to 10 counties represented.”
Adams elaborated on his main takeaways from the event.
“The need for us to communicate better across the board,” he said. “Whether it be higher ed to K-12, K-12 to business and industry. I think we have a shared collective interest. But maybe I don’t see the solution the same way that higher ed does and higher ed doesn’t see it the same way as us. The reality is, if we all just get in a room and talk, a lot of times the solution is already there.”
Adams also keyed in on the integral role that K-12 plays in preparing students for the workforce.
“I just think that continues to emphasize how important public schools are,” Adams said. “And I want to thank Sherri and Melissa for their great level of collaboration over the last two years on the work-based learning program.”
Jonathon Goering, Economic Development Director at Thrive Allen County, was also in attendance.
“The biggest takeaway for me is seeing industries and educators in the same room trying to solve problems,” he said. “We know we have a shortage of workers, and we need people in our communities for the workforce. How can we plug in our youth? I think that’s a key question, and we made some progress today.”
Brenda Krumm, Neosho County Community College Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development, said that the various entities represented at the event should get together on a more regular basis.
“And not always in such a formal setting,” she said, noting that NCCC has been working with others to fill its programs at the new tech-ed center. “We’re just getting our feet wet, looking at partnerships with municipalities, business and industry to train the workforce.”
Krumm described how students can be trained prior to joining the workforce.
“We can train the kids while they’re juniors and seniors in high school and get them out for employers then,” she said. “They can come to us after high school or they can work to where the employer hires them and invests in them and then sends them to training. So there’s really three routes that can be taken there.”
With the inclement weather conditions factored into the equation, Bagshaw said she was thrilled with the overall engagement.
“It shows that people are willing to step up and maybe be part of the solution,” she said. “I think it’s key that we all come together for the common goal of having employable students in our community.”
Stiffler agreed.
“I like that it’s evenly divided among the groups we were hoping to get, so I’m very pleased,” she said. “There were a lot of business and industry (officials) here. I was shocked.”
