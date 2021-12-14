MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Board of Education entered Monday night’s special meeting on the precipice of taking a major step in the direction of severing ties with ANW Special Education Co-op. In the end, however, the evening concluded with the board tabling any action to facilitate that process indefinitely.
USD 413 has been in a longstanding partnership with the organization, and is one of eight ANW member districts for which ANW provides services for special education students.
During the board’s regular meeting Dec. 6 multiple issues came to light regarding the district’s relations with ANW, which were characterized by board member Brad LaRue as frosty. LaRue is USD 413’s board-appointed ANW representative, also making him a member of the ANW Co-op board.
LaRue’s report to fellow USD 413 board members at the Dec. 6 meeting painted a bleak picture of relations between the two entities, and was the catalyst to the special meeting about the partnership. In a Dec. 9 article in The Tribune, Interim ANW Co-op Director Sheila Coronado contradicted assertions made by LaRue and Superintendent Kellen Adams.
Early on during the meeting, board member Ross Hendrickson asked Adams if the district’s issues lie primarily with ANW classroom staff or its leadership at the central office. Adams replied, “Leadership.”
Coronado, along with a sizable contingent of ANW personnel, packed into the central office board room for the special meeting. When eventually given the floor, Coronado recounted a meeting last spring in which ANW was invited to meet with USD 413’s administrative team.
“It felt like we were attacked, basically,” Coronado said. “There was list after list of the things we were not doing right. We were on the defensive the entire time.”
Coronado suggested that ANW had since been frozen out of any further discussions with the district.
“Include us in your conversations; include us in your decisions as well,” she said. “We would love to be at the table and have input. If we could get in with the district leadership team and really feel like we have a voice as well, we could work for all kids. We want the best for 413.”
Board member Jeff Caldwell asked Coronado if anything had been resolved at that meeting.
“It was just very defensive on both ends,” she said. “It was not a meeting where I felt like communication took place. There were a lot of hurt feelings at the end of it, a lot of accusations that were untrue. It was not productive.”
Coronado said the meeting likely played an integral role in former director Doug Tressler’s resignation from ANW.
“It probably caused our director to leave,” she said. “Nothing was resolved at that meeting.”
At odds on decisions
Adams confirmed that the two sides have been at odds.
“Living life in a cooperative is not easy,” Adams said. “Too often there are competing values. We want what’s best for the students of Chanute, and the co-op has to think about all (member) students. And that invariably puts us at odds frequently on decisions.”
Adams said the issues have been building over time.
“We didn’t get to this overnight,” he said. “It’s unfortunately my conclusion that these are systemic and pervasive in nature. I don’t think that they will be changed quickly or easily, if at all.”
Coronado countered Adams’ statement by saying that the co-op has been working well for 45 years.
“We’ve had very good relationships with our member districts for a long time,” she said. “What it sounds like to me is a control thing. Like USD 413 wants to control all of the decisions for their students.”
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester asked Coronado why ANW has not shown a propensity to change or conform to USD 413’s vision of how things should be run in Chanute.
“What do we need to change?” Coronado asked, while lamenting what she sees as broad generalizations of perceived issues put forth by USD 413. “If we don’t know what we’re doing wrong, we can’t fix it. We have to have specific things to fix.”
Coronado emphasized that the primary function of ANW is to provide special education support for students of its member districts, and that USD 413 personnel are also responsible for carrying some of that weight.
“They’re 413 kids first. They are your kids, and we’re providing services for them,” Coronado said to loud applause from ANW supporters in the audience.
Deadline looming
Following Coronado’s remarks, board member Dr. Nathan Falk conveyed his reservations about moving forward with the process, with the first step entailing a board vote to authorize Adams to complete separation paperwork by the looming Jan. 5 deadline.
From there the matter would need to receive a two-thirds vote of approval from ANW’s board.
Adding to its uphill battle, USD 413’s plan to detach from ANW would have to be submitted and rubber-stamped by the State Board of Education. If the district misses the Jan. 5 deadline, the contract with ANW will automatically renew for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m just a little worried that maybe I’m not seeing the whole picture and maybe I don’t have all the information,” he said. “Maybe this January deadline is forcing a vote on me that we’re not ready to make.”
Falk noted an imminent leadership change at ANW, which was also confirmed by Coronado.
“I just feel like trying to force this vote right now, going down this path right now, might not be the best for us or the co-op,” Falk said. “I feel like I don’t have a full grasp of the situation.”
Falk was also swayed by Coronado’s comments.
“When I listen to Sheila talk and hear an opinion from outside of our organization, it weighs on me,” he said.
While Falk, Caldwell and Hendrickson expressed concern about vacating the district’s membership, Koester took exception with a remark made by Coronado that USD 413 does not value ANW personnel.
“I take a little bit of offense to that from the standpoint of I think the (co-op) staff have been supported in many ways within our district,” he said. “And I think staff will continue to be supported within our district.”
Koester added that he believes the cause of the perceived friction is a fundamental core values issue, as opposed to the quality of delivery of ANW services.
“I hope that makes sense,” he said.
Budget ramifications
A cost-analysis projection recently commissioned by Adams showed that the district would absorb a nearly half-million dollar hit to its 2022-23 fiscal year budget if it were to detach from ANW and go with an in-house special ed operation. Also factored into the projected budget shortfall is the issue of decreasing enrollment, which could eventually account for an additional loss of $1 million in state aid funding if the trend continues.
“What causes me pause as a board member is that we’re looking at a half-a-million dollar commitment, but then we also know we have an enrollment challenge that is a funding issue,” Hendrickson said. “So for me to get comfortable with this, we need to have some really serious discussions as it relates to how we are going to identify those dollars to fund this.”
Falk echoed Hendrickson’s sentiments.
“As long as I’ve been on this board, we’ve never had an enrollment challenge or drop in funding,” Falk said. “We’ve always continued to hold strong or increase our weighted enrollment. And to see a drop in our budget for the upcoming year, it creates questions in my mind as a board member.”
Hendrickson also expressed concern over the district’s long-term plan if it were to replace ANW and directly hire the special education professionals.
“The very last thing that we’d ever want to do is take over the ANW responsibilities and then not be able to fund it the way we want to fund it,” he said. “That would not be a good outcome.”
Hendrickson raised the possibility of ANW making special accommodations for USD 413 and pushing the deadline to a later date. After much discussion on the topic, it was determined that for budget purposes, the new deadline would likely need to be set for August.
“ANW board is about as willing to change policy as USD 413 board is,” LaRue said. “So I foresee that as an extension not being granted.”
Coronado said she would mention the potential extension at ANW’s board meeting tonight, but agreed with LaRue that a board vote to approve the change was highly unlikely. The meeting adjourned with no formal action being taken.
Coronado told The Tribune after the meeting that she was pleased with the outcome.
“I’m pleasantly surprised that it went well,” she said. “I thought we had a very good dialogue.”
Safety concerns
During the public forum portion of the meeting, Jessie Smith implored the board to dissolve the partnership with ANW. Smith said that incidents occurred with her daughter during the 2019-20 school year that were significant enough to pull her from the district.
Smith said not enough was done to prevent a similar situation from transpiring again.
“There are constant issues within USD 413 and ANW Co-op,” she said. “You guys may not want the public to know, so let’s face it and be honest. It’s time for a change.”
Smith said she believes the entities are not operating on the same page and very rarely see eye to eye on issues.
“My daughter, as well as other special-needs students, are suffering because of this,” said an emotional Smith. “Special education involves your most vulnerable students. Most of them cannot speak for themselves, which is why it is so important to fix the cracks and issues within this program.”
Smith said she believes the incident with her daughter would have been properly handled had USD 413 been solely in charge of the special education program.
“We no longer live within the USD 413 (district),” Smith said. “We moved and left our friends and our family because of the situation that happened with my daughter. I could not lose the gut feeling each day of sending her to school there, when nothing had changed.
“I’m advocating not only for my daughter, but all the children within USD 413. I want no parent to ever have to go through what I went through. It’s past time for USD 413 to have a special education of their own, solely through the district. USD 413 is big enough to handle a special education program on their own, and I commend them for wanting to do so.”
Adams confirmed with The Tribune after the meeting that safety concerns are among the major issues the district has with ANW’s services.
“Incidents like that, in which the safety of students is a primary concern, really cause me to evaluate the relationship with ANW, and whether or not it makes sense going forward,” he said. “I will tell you that the safety concerns illustrated by (Smith’) situation, that is not an isolated incident,” he said. “It occurred in either a special ed classroom or under the direction or supervision of special education staff.”
Note: Board member Dennis Franks was absent from Monday evening’s special meeting.
