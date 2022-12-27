ERIE — Remarks made by Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff may affect the county’s pursuit of litigation against Apex Clean Energy and its subcontractor on the Neosho Ridge windfarm project.
At the Dec. 20 commission meeting, Westhoff implored fellow commissioners to swiftly act to repair a damaged stretch of road near Galesburg. The area had previously been identified by county officials as having sustained damage during windfarm construction, but Westhoff pushed back on the county’s claims that Apex was fully to blame – and blamed the county itself for poor construction.
While not physically present for the meeting, Westhoff made his remarks by speakerphone. The topic was initiated by Galesburg resident Brian McCracken during the public forum portion of the meeting. McCracken told The Tribune that he had reached out to Westhoff a week prior to the meeting regarding the safety of the road, and that Westhoff recommended that he speak at the Dec. 20 meeting.
McCracken informed commissioners that a quarter-mile stretch of blacktop on Jackson Road, just west of Galesburg and south of nearby 70th road, was “loaded with potholes and dangerous.” Traveling south, the road leads to Lake Parsons. McCracken was one of many plaintiffs in a 2019 class action lawsuit that attempted to block Apex from constructing the windfarm.
McCracken came equipped with a flash-drive containing photos of the alleged damage.
“That’s not even all of them. That’s just some of them I got,” McCracken said, as County Clerk Heather Elsworth held a laptop displaying the photos within view of commissioners Nic Galemore and Gail Klaassen.
Galemore noted that some of the potholes appeared to have already received some degree of patchwork.
“It seems like every time they patch it, they don’t last,” McCracken countered.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said that the exact area of roadway was being targeted in potential litigation against Apex and windfarm subcontractor Infrastructure Energy Alternatives (IEA). Commissioners maintain that Apex owes the county approximately $2 million for infrastructure repairs pertaining to a breach of its road use and maintenance agreement with Apex. IEA and Joplin-based Liberty Utilities are also involved.
“That was one of the roads that we requested that Apex and IEA repair,” Brown told commissioners.
While unable to personally view McCracken’s photos, Westhoff chided commissioners for their failure to acknowledge the issue and sternly reminded them that he broached the topic before McCracken’s public forum appearance.
“I believe I brought that up two weeks ago. It was addressed and nothing has been done,” Westhoff said.
Westhoff added that he “100 percent agreed” with McCracken’s assessment of the damaged road.
“I think that it needs to be ripped up … and (we should) put back the gravel for now,” he said. “We need to do something about that. I was over there again and it’s dangerous.”
Westhoff then told commissioners that a resident in the vicinity of 70th and Jackson Road, John Kramer, had previously paid “good money” for similar work to an area of road near his residence.
“It’s just as bad (as before), so we need to address this immediately,” Westhoff said.
Lawsuit proceeding
Westhoff objected to Brown’s conclusion that Apex and IEA were at fault.
“Apex might have hurt it a little bit, but it was in bad shape even before Apex came through,” Westhoff said.
The origins of the damage date back to his time as an employee in the county’s Road and Bridge department, Westhoff said. He provided a firsthand account of the county’s alleged negligence.
“It wasn’t done right. I was on the road and bridge crew at the time,” Westhoff said.
He contended that blame should be placed squarely on the county for its shoddy job on the road.
“My director and assistant director, they did the project wrong as I seen it. Now we’re seeing it and we’re having to live with what they did,” Westhoff said. “We need to do something about this pronto.”
Klaassen stated that the matter could be revisited during Brown’s scheduled department-head report.
There was no further discussion as to Westhoff’s appeal.
County Counselor Bret Heim, however, recommended that the county pursue legal action against Apex and potentially IEA.
“Being patient and trying to be cooperative isn’t yielding any dividends,” Heim said. “I think we need to take the next step at this point in trying to get a resolution for the county as efficiently as we can.”
Klaassen afforded Westhoff a final opportunity to weigh in.
“Any more discussion, Paul?” Klaassen asked.
“No, I completely agree with that,” Westhoff said. The measure was unanimously approved.
Westhoff’s dialogue and McCracken’s visual evidence could have far-reaching ramifications, as the county was quoted by Pittsburg-based Heckert Construction at $235,000 per mile for leveling and overlay work of the area of roadway defined by Brown. The full scope of the alleged damage caused by Apex and IEA encompasses a 6.5 mile stretch of 70th road and nearby portions of side roads, including the quarter-mile radius of Jackson Road at the center of the public forum exchange.
Klaassen downplayed Westhoff’s comments since his grievance only applied to a small area of the overall scope of the alleged damages.
“It’s a small issue compared to all the things we have with Apex. (The road) is not a major issue we have with them,” Klaassen told The Tribune.
As presiding commission chair, Klaassen was most concerned that Westhoff breached the rules of decorum by airing his concerns during the public forum, and that he should have kept his opinion to himself.
“You really shouldn’t have a response to (public comments),” Klaassen said. “That’s how the public comments are supposed to be done — it’s just the public making comments. That’s usually the format, no response from the commission.”
While Heim was present at the meeting, he said he did not recall Westhoff’s comments and would have no further comment regarding potential litigation against Apex.
“It is seldom, if ever, helpful or appropriate to discuss potential or pending litigation in the media,” he said. “So I won’t be commenting on the situation any further.”
Westhoff told The Tribune that he was merely attempting to shed light on what he believed was a dangerous area of roadway in need of chip and seal work.
“It was in bad shape before (Apex),” Westhoff reiterated, adding that Apex may have exacerbated the situation. “My main thing was that it needed to be repaired.”
Westhoff said he has no regrets regarding his comments.
“It’s just what I believe, whether people like it or not,” he said. “That road has always been a problem.”
