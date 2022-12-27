Apex 21

Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff 

 Matt Resnick | Chanute Tribune

ERIE — Remarks made by Neosho County Commissioner Paul Westhoff may affect the county’s pursuit of litigation against Apex Clean Energy and its subcontractor on the Neosho Ridge windfarm project. 

At the Dec. 20 commission meeting, Westhoff implored fellow commissioners to swiftly act to repair a damaged stretch of road near Galesburg. The area had previously been identified by county officials as having sustained damage during windfarm construction, but Westhoff pushed back on the county’s claims that Apex was fully to blame – and blamed the county itself for poor construction. 

