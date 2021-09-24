MATT RESNICK
Clara Wicoff has been named Nutrition, Food and Health extension agent for the Southwind District.
Wicoff is a 2020 graduate of Kansas State University, having earned a degree in agriculture economics and global food systems leadership. Additionally, she’s a 2016 alum of Iola High School.
After taking the reins of the position this week, Wicoff said she’s looking forward to hitting the ground running and connecting with people in local communities. Wicoff will rotate between the Southwind District offices in Erie, Fort Scott, Iola and Yates Center.
“I’ve had a passion for food security and child nutrition ever since working for the USD 257 summer food service program during high school in Iola,” she said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to give back to the communities that I grew up in. I think that’s a big part of what Extension is — making connections with people and forming those relationships. If people have suggestions they would like to make for programming, I’m very open to chatting with them.”
Wicoff’s job runs the gambit of all things food and health.
“I’m really excited to do programming in the areas related to food security, child nutrition and reducing food waste,” she said. “And also things like diabetes education, and certainly a lot of things in health that I think is a clear need in our communities. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn about all the things I’m interested in, and all the things that community members are looking for programming on.”
Wicoff said there are several small steps people can take in order to reduce food waste.
“Things like making sure you shop from a grocery list, so you’re only buying the food items you know you’ll use,” she said, noting that you should also check your refrigerator and pantries prior to making the list to prevent the unnecessary purchase of duplicate items.
She also suggested being mindful of portion sizes while dining out.
“Not just for food waste, but also for health in general,” she said. “And when you have to-go boxes, place them in a really visible spot in your refrigerator – because it’s easy to push those to-go boxes into the back of the fridge. Then we forget about it and when we find them, it just ends up being thrown away anyway. And those simple steps people can take to start reducing food waste, and it’s something I continue to work on in my own life — and it can be hard.”
Wicoff also touched on the food security aspect of her job duties.
“Ensuring that people have access at all times to affordable, safe, nutritious food that allows them to live healthy and full lives,” she said.
Wicoff will also place an emphasis on items such as food preservation and canning.
“My experience with preservation and canning has been through 4H,” she said. “Making sure that you’re doing it in a safe manner, so that you’re not doing it in a way that’s going to end up making you sick is probably one of the biggest things.”
Experience in England
Wicoff continued her academic career at the University of Reading in England. She was there to fulfill a requirement of her Marshall Scholarship, while pursuing her Master’s Degree in agriculture economics. Her dissertation focus was child nutrition in Haiti, as well as women’s empowerment.
“It was definitely different than I expected,” she said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered the experience. “Certainly, I think all the COVID-19 restrictions in England were a lot stricter than what we experienced in the United States, or at least in a lot of areas of Kansas.”
She said much of her time last fall was spent under national lockdown.
“We weren’t really able to leave our houses except to go outside for an hour a day for exercise or grocery shopping,” she said. “In the spring, things started to open up again there, so that was really exciting to get to travel a little bit.”
Wicoff said during the spring months, she took full advantage of England’s high-end public transportation system, catching the train to various locales throughout the country. She visited William Shakespeare’s birthplace, the White Cliffs of Dover located along the English coastline, and also attended a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.