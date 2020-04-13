Virgil Peck, the chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party, has filed with the Kansas Secretary of State to challenge state Sen. Dan Goddard of Parsons for the 15th District seat in the state Senate. The 15th District encompasses most of Labette and Montgomery counties as well as all of Neosho County.
Peck will challenge Goddard in the primary, scheduled for Aug. 4. Goddard won the 2016 election for the seat and is seeking a second term.
Peck, who describes himself as a small-government, low-tax, pro-life, constitutional conservative, says District 15 needs a strong, aggressive voice representing them in Topeka – “something we currently do not have.”
“I’ve watched Sen. Goddard’s voting record and action and he hasn’t done anything,” Peck said. “He’s just filled the seat. Goddard has just been the name that is associated with the district. I don’t see any accomplishments.”
Campaigning for the seat could face restrictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Peck, though, is hopeful that the curve will flatten and decline in the coming weeks.
“It certainly depends on how quick this COVID-19 levels out. I’m optimistic. I think we’ll be finished with it and it’ll be in the rearview mirror by the end of May,” Peck said. “So another 45 to 60 days we’ll be back to normal. I don’t think the campaign challenges will be there.”
Regardless, Peck is prepping a social media approach to campaigning.
“I have a contingency plan that has a lot to do with social media. That’s what all the candidates are doing to reach their constituents. But hopefully we’re good to go eight weeks leading up to the primary,” Peck said.
